B.C. woman considering legal action over vet bill after off-leash dog attack

Russia says Ukraine talks progressing as onslaught continues

Russia's military forces blasted Ukraine's capital region and other major cities Wednesday as they tried to crush a Ukrainian defence that has frustrated their progress nearly three weeks after invading, while the two countries signalled some optimism for negotiations to end the war.

