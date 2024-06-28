VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • B.C. woman balances skateboarding success with raising siblings

    Share
    ABBOTSFORD, B.C. -

    When she first picked up a longboard, Katerina Hill never imagined it would eventually change her life.

    “I’m clumsy,” Katerina says. “I haven’t always had the balance.”

    But she didn’t have any other vehicle, so Katerina just pushed herself around town on her board.

    “Oh gosh!” she recalls thinking with a laugh. “That’s like so much better than walking!”

    A couple months later, a friend sent her a video of downhill longboard racers as a joke, but Katerina was inspired.

    “I was like, ‘Whoa!’” Katerina says. “I would love to learn that.”

    So every day Katerina took every opportunity to teach herself to ride, before meeting a community of boarders who gave her the confidence to race.

    “And it just kind of exploded from there,” Katerina laughs.

    While Katerina was exploding to become the top-ranked female downhill skateboarder in the country, it felt like her family was imploding. Katerina and her younger sisters lost their dad to a stroke and then their mom died from cancer.

    “When my mom passed, all my friends in the community just kind of came over to my house,” Katerina says, fighting back tears. “And [they] started helping out a whole bunch and it meant so much to me.”

    Now the 23-year-old is her siblings' legal guardian. Although she spends her day balancing a full-time job with caring for 17-year-old Rose and 12-year-old Taisya, Katerina still makes time to skate.

    “It helps take my mind off all the negatives,” Katerina says. “Being on my board going downhill really fast, oh man! It just feels really great.”

    It’s also inspired both of Katerina’s sisters to follow her path, and start racing on street luge boards.

    “That look so cool,” Rose recalls. “I wanted to hang out with my sister and she was like, ‘If you want to hang out, you got to practise.’”

    The practise paid off. Now Rose Hill is so competitive in street luge, both she and Katerina have qualified to represent Canada at this year’s World Skate Games in Italy.

    The sisters have launched a GoFundMe in the hopes that their family of three can attend.

    Katerina is also proud that her youngest sister Taisya is becoming a formidable street luge competitor too.

    But ultimately, Katerina feels comforted knowing her parents would be proud that their daughters are proving to be so united and resilient.

    “If you crash in a race you've got to still get back up,” Katerina says. “Just like in life, you have your crashes, you still have to get back up and choose for life to go on.”

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario MPP removed from PC caucus over 'serious lapses in judgment'

    Premier Doug Ford has removed a member of his caucus due to what he’s describing as 'serious lapses in judgment.' In a statement released Friday morning, the premier’s office said MPP Goldie Ghamari had been removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus 'effective immediately.'

    Russia to prepare a 'response' to U.S. drones over Black Sea

    Russia's defence minister ordered officials to prepare a 'response' to U.S. drone flights over the Black Sea, the ministry said Friday, in an apparent warning that Moscow may take forceful action to ward off the American reconnaissance aircraft.

    A harmless asteroid will whiz past Earth Saturday. Here's how to spot it

    Called 2024 MK, the space rock will make its closest approach to Earth Saturday morning, passing by at about three-quarters the distance from Earth to the moon. It was first spotted two weeks ago by a South African observatory and is about 393 feet to 853 feet (120 metres to 260 metres) wide.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    • Front of Pet Valu store shattered by car

      No injuries are reported after a car crashed into the front of a store in London on Friday morning. Police and fire responded to the Pet Valu store in the area of Commissioners Road and Wellington Road around 9:45 a.m.

    • Beach water testing results for Canada Day long weekend

      Beaches in the region have a history of being safe, however, water quality can change from day to day or even hour to hour depending on the weather and other conditions which can impact the bacteria levels in the water.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News