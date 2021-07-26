Advertisement
B.C. wildfires: Thousands remain under evacuation order as more than 250 blazes still active
Published Monday, July 26, 2021 8:21AM PDT
Nk’Mip Creek fire at the RCMP perimeter at approximately 5 p.m. on Monday, July 19, 2021. (Kyle Murray photo)
VANCOUVER -- The BC Wildfire Service says there are 259 blazes currently burning in the province.
That's a small improvement, down from about 300 last week.
There are now 58 evacuation orders in place, affecting about 4,400 properties.
Another nearly 17,500 properties are on evacuation alert, meaning residents have been told to be ready to leave on short notice.