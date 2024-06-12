B.C. wildfires summer outlook: Persistent drought means 'large, challenging fires' more likely

So far, British Columbia's 2024 wildfire season has been less severe than last year's, but persistent drought conditions – especially in the province's northeast corner – mean "an increased likelihood of large, challenging fires" this summer, officials warned Wednesday.

Ministers Bruce Ralston and Bowinn Ma were joined by officials from the B.C. Wildfire Service in Vancouver Wednesday for a news conference looking ahead at this summer's forecast.

According to their presentation, some of the holdover fires that smoldered through the winter have intensified in northeastern B.C. this year, and other holdover fires have the potential to do the same as summer begins.

While precipitation is difficult to predict, an amount of rain sufficient to mitigate the current drought is unlikely to fall.

While the outlook for the rest of the season continues to be concerning, there has been some good news this week.

The fire burning near Fort Nelson, which began scorching thousands of hectares in early May, was downgraded this week to under control. All evacuation alerts have also been lifted after 4,700 people were temporarily displaced.

Rain and mild temperatures are believed to have aided crews to reduce its growth as similar conditions sweep areas of the province.

Environment Canada is predicting a warmer-than-average summer for most parts of the country, except the south coast of B.C.

The weather agency said on Tuesday that its seasonal forecast for the coast will likely be colder with a 40 to 60 per cent chance of a warmer summer in the Lower Mainland, unlike the 90 to 100 per cent in other areas of the country.

As of Wednesday, BCWS is reporting 110 active wildfires with 33 declared out in the last week.

Two incident management teams, 65 aviation units and 639 firefighting personnel have been assigned to the current fires.

This is a developing story and will be updated