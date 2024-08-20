B.C. wildfires holding under 370 with 30 per cent classified as 'out of control'

The Calcite Creek fire in British Columbia's southern Interior is no longer considered a "wildfire of note," leaving three such blazes throughout the province.

The BC Wildfire Service says two of those fires are classified as "being held," meaning they're expected to stay within their current or predetermined perimeters.

That leaves the 1.8-square-kilometre Corya Creek blaze in the Northwest Fire Centre as the only wildfire of note continuing to burn out of control in the province, as the 40-square-kilometre Komonko Creek wildfire in southeastern B.C. has also lost the "wildfire of note" designation despite remaining out of control.

They're among about 110 out-of-control blazes representing 30 per cent of the province's roughly 370 active wildfires.

That's down from 40 per cent of B.C.'s active blazes last week.

The wildfire service says the southern half of the province continues to experience a downturn in fire activity due to cooler temperatures and increasing relative humidity levels, while warmer temperatures could fuel fire activity in the north.

In the Yukon, meanwhile, smoke from a wildfire in the western part of the territory is reaching as far as Whitehorse, about 425 kilometres to the southeast.

The territory's wildfire information website says the Snag Lake fire was "quiet" Monday after displaying "extreme" behaviour the day before.

It says wildfire personnel were working on structure protection measures at a wilderness lodge where several people were evacuated by helicopter on Monday due to the threat of a blaze that flared up in hot and dry conditions.

The fire is burning on the shores of Wellesley Lake, about 15 kilometres east of the Snag Junction area along the Alaska Highway. The blaze is not currently threatening the highway or buildings along the route, the territory's website says.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2024.