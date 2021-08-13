VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s deputy forests minister says heat, low humidity and wind gusts are hobbling firefighting efforts in the province.

Rick Manwaring says there's no rain in sight, temperatures are rising and gusty winds are expected across several parts of southern B.C.

He says fire personnel usually take advantage of cooler temperatures at night to put in fire guards and take advantage of the decreased blaze behaviour.

But this year, he says they haven't had much of a dip in temperatures or an increase in humidity to help them, especially in the south-central part of the province.