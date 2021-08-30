VANCOUVER -- A new wildfire burning near Penticton, B.C., has grown to 100 hectares.

The Skaha Lake fire was discovered on Saturday and is believed to be human caused.

Multiple air tankers and skimmers are working to contain it.

“Fire activity is expected to reduce over the course of the night,” tweeted B.C. Wildfire Service Sunday.

Videos on social media show massive orange and red flames shooting in the sky.

The blaze is burning southwest of Penticton and although it's not currently threatening properties within the boundaries of the city, the response may affect services at the Penticton Regional Airport, as well as recreational boating on Skaha and Okanagan lakes.

“Recreational boaters on Skaha and Okanagan Lakes are also asked to stay close to shore to allow aircraft responding to the nearby wildfire to collect lake water,” said a news release issued by the city Sunday.

The Penticton Indian Band and Westhills Aggregates are also supporting the BC Wildfire Service and are working to improve road conditions to allow crews and equipment better access to the fire site.

“The Band would like to remind the public to avoid areas and roadways close to the fire as it puts responders and the community at risk,” the city's statement said.

Meanwhile, a large-scale controlled burn will be conducted on the Mass massive White Rock Lake wildfire burning between Kamloops and Vernon.

Another 60 members of the Canadian Armed Forces arrived on Sunday, in addition to 60 members that were already working on the out-of-control blaze.

Additional firefighters from Mexico also arrived over the weekend to battle the Mount Law wildfire just outside of West Kelowna.

There were 233 active wildfires burning across the province as of Monday morning.

Officials believe more than 30 per cent of the wildfires this season have been human caused.