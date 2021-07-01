VANCOUVER -- Residents of an area of the Regional District of Central Kootenay are under an evacuation order.

The RDCK implemented the order after a fire was sparked about eight kilometres southwest of Castlegar.

As crews battle the Merry Creek wildfire, which the B.C. Wildfire Service has described as a "wildfire of note," residents of 31 properties have been ordered to evacuate.

The area includes addresses on 14th Avenue, Fernwood Drive, Highway 3, Killough Road, Lucas Avenue, Lucas Road, Mason Road and the Merry Creek Forest Service Road. A full list is available on the RDCK website.

Residents of this area must leave immediately, and are asked to report to a reception centre at the Castlegar and District Community Complex on 6th Avenue.

Short-term assistance including food, shelter and clothing will be provided through this centre.

A local state of emergency is in place due to the fire and what the RDCK calls the "imminent threat of spreading to properties."