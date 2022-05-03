B.C.-wide warrant issued for suspect in stranger attack at Metrotown

Mounties announced a B.C.-wide warrant for a suspect connected to a stranger attack that allegedly happened at a busy Metro Vancouver mall earlier this year.

Burnaby RCMP said an assault charge was approved against Hayun Song, 32, in connection to a March 14 incident at Metrotown. The warrant was issued Friday, and police said "attempts are being made to get her into custody."

Back in March, Zenia Marshall said she was randomly shoved by someone she didn't know while shopping at the Burnaby mall.

Marshall told CTV News Vancouver at the time she was stunned because neither she nor the friend she was with knew the woman who allegedly shoved her.

She was not hurt, but felt like she couldn’t brush it aside, so she reported the incident to mall security, then police.

"It's troubling because the attack is unprovoked. So in this case, there's nothing that we believe the victim could have done to prevent something like this," Cpl. Brett Cunningham previously said about the allegations.

"This type of criminal activity is very concerning to the community."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Angela Jung