B.C. weather: More than a dozen additional temperature records broken

Unseasonably warm temperatures remain across much of B.C. leading to more than a dozen additional temperature records being broken on Friday.

Environment Canada's preliminary data for Oct. 14 shows another 17 records were broken in communities across the province. Many of the records were decades old, including multiple that were set more than a century ago.

In 1916, Vernon recorded a high temperature of 19.4 C on Oct. 14. But this year, it got as hot as 20.2 C.

Meanwhile, Port Alberni smashed a record that was more than 100 years old for the second day in a row. On Friday, temperatures reached 25.7 C. The previous record, set in 1907, was 22.C.

Just the day before, Port Alberni broke its 1916 record. The region's temperature records extend back to 1900.

Some parts of the province are still rated at Level 5 for drought conditions as of Saturday morning, which means adverse impacts are "almost certain." Those regions include the Lower Mainland, Sunshine Coast, West Vancouver Island, East Vancouver Island, East Peace, For Nelson, North Peace and South Peace. Four other regions are at Level 4, meaning adverse impacts are "likely."

Other temperature records broken Friday, according to Environment Canada's preliminary data, include:

Bella Bella area – new record of 18.9 C, previous record of 17.2 C set in 1978

Cache Creek area – new record of 23.7 C, previous record of 23.3 C set in 1945

Comox area – new record of 21.5 C, previous record of 19.8 C set in 2004

Courtenay area – new record of 21.5 C, previous record of 19.8 set in 2004

Esquimalt area – new record of 21.3, previous record of 21.1 C set in 1961

Gonzales Point area – new record of 21.3 C, previous record of 21.1 C set in 1961

Hope area – new record of 25.3 C, previous record of 23.3 C set in 1961

Mackenzie area – new record of 19.4 C, previous record of 16.8 C set in 1986

Malahat area – new record of 22.3 C, previous record of 20.5 C set in 1991

Pemberton area – new record of 23.8 C, previous record of 19.4 C set in 1945

Puntzi Mountain area – new record of 22.2 C, previous record of 19 C set in 1978

Sechelt area – new record of 19.6 C, previous record of 18.5 C set in 2004

Victoria Harbour, Hartland and University areas - new record of 21.3 C, previous record of 21.1 C set in 1961

So far October has seen temperature records broken in communities across the province on most days. This, after August and September were each among the warmest and driest on record in Metro Vancouver.

In the short term, little relief is in sight. Environment Canada's seven-day forecasts for both Vancouver and Victoria show sunny skies, temperatures in the high teens and low 20s, and no significant rainfall expected between now and Friday, Oct. 21.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday