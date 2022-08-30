B.C. weather: Heat alerts issued for some regions as temperatures predicted to rise

Temperatures are expected to rise in parts of B.C., prompting heat warnings for some regions.

Environment Canada issued heat warnings for the Sunshine Coast, Howe Sound, Fraser Canyon and parts of Vancouver Island.

"A ridge of high pressure will bring a late season heat wave to parts of the South Coast this week. The peak daytime high temperatures are expected from today to Wednesday, but some locations may hang on to the heat through late this week," the weather warnings said.

"Temperatures will remain above seasonal, but below heat warning criteria through the long weekend."

In the Fraser Canyon, which includes Lytton, temperatures could exceed 35 C, the federal forecaster warned. It's not expected to get that hot along the coast, but it could reach 30 C.

"The hottest time of the day will be late afternoon to early evening. The coolest time of day will be near sunrise," Environment Canada's warning said.

"Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place. Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water."

No heat alerts were issued for Metro Vancouver or the Fraser Valley as of Tuesday morning, but temperatures in those regions are still expected to rise.

In Abbotsford, highs of 31 C are predicted for Tuesday. On Wednesday, it's expected to get as hot as 30 C in that city. While temperatures will steadily fall in the following days, highs remain forecast at 27 or 28 C, Environment Canada says.

It's expected to be a little cooler in Vancouver. Tuesday and Wednesday's forecasts from Environment Canada show highs of 26 C, then staying around 24 or 25 for the rest of the week.