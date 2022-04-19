B.C. vs. Ontario: Canadians go head-to-head on U.S. game show 'Jeopardy!'

Two of the three contestants on the latest episode of Jeopardy! were Canadian, pitting British Columbia against Ontario on the popular American game show.

A Metro Vancouver woman looked to upset the current champion, a resident of Toronto, on the episode that aired Monday night.

Caitlin Hayes, a musician and educator from North Vancouver, got the final question right, but she didn't win enough cash to continue on.

She lost by just a few thousand dollars to Mattea Roach, who claimed her 10th victory. A New York-based business manager came in third.

Roach, a 23-year-old tutor originally from Nova Scotia, has won US$227,601 so far in her winning streak, and will take on a student from New Jersey and a manager of development events from Pennsylvania on Tuesday.