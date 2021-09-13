B.C. vaccine card program kicks off: Proof now required to enter many non-essential businesses

VANCOUVER -

B.C.'s vaccine card program requiring proof to enter many non-essential businesses is now in effect.

As of Monday, anyone visiting discretionary businesses like sit-down restaurants, movie theatres and fitness centres must show proof that they've had at least one COVID-19 shot. By Oct. 24, they'll need to show proof they're fully vaccinated.

Employees working at those establishments don't need to show proof they've been vaccinated, unless their employer requires them to.

For now, residents can show their paper vaccine card they received when they got their shot as proof. But starting Sept. 27, they'll need to show their unique vaccine card QR code – either on their phone or printed – along with a piece of government-issued photo ID.

Those without access to a computer can call the provincial vaccine line (1-833-838-2323) and request that a printed card be mailed to them.

B.C.'s card system will be in place until at least Jan. 31, and health officials have already warned it may be extended, depending on the spread of COVID-19 in the province.

Proof that a person has had one or both doses of COVID-19 vaccine is not required at businesses deemed essential, such as on transit or at grocery stores. A card also doesn't need to be shown when stopping at a restaurant just to pick up a takeout order.

The card will not be required in order to vote in the Sept. 20 federal election, nor is it be required to access government services.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione