B.C. union's collective agreement includes wage protection against inflation

Members of the British Columbia General Employees' Union picket outside a B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch facility, in Delta, B.C., on Monday, August 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Members of the British Columbia General Employees' Union picket outside a B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch facility, in Delta, B.C., on Monday, August 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

How Russian killer drones vie for supremacy over Ukraine

In Russia's invasion of Ukraine, killer drones have cemented their reputation as a potent, cost-effective weapon that can seek out and destroy targets while simultaneously spreading the kind of terror that can fray the resolve of soldiers and civilians alike.

A drone is seen in the sky seconds before it fired on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

2 children dead, man in custody after domestic incident in Laval, Que.

Two children are dead and one man is in custody after a domestic violence incident in Laval's southwest end, police said Monday evening. The two children were rushed to hospital in critical condition where their deaths were confirmed. A 46-year-old man was also hospitalized in critical condition and is now in police custody in hospital.

Worry grows for Iran woman athlete who climbed without hijab

An Iranian female competitive climber left South Korea on Tuesday after competing at an event in which she climbed without her nation's mandatory head scarf covering, authorities said. Farsi-language media outside of Iran warned she may have been forced to leave early by Iranian officials and could face arrest back home, which Tehran quickly denied.

  • Capital Iron to close after nearly 90 years in Victoria

    The owners of the iconic Capital Iron business in Greater Victoria announced Friday that its stores will be closing Dec. 17, after being in operation since 1934. The closure affects the long-time downtown Victoria location on Store Street and the location in Langford on Langford Parkway.

  • High-profile fraud suspect arrested in Victoria

    A man who is believed to be connected to a series of sophisticated rental fraud incidents in Greater Victoria was arrested again on Sunday, according to VicPD. In late September, Victoria police issued a warning about two men who were arrested for their alleged involvement in several complex rental scams, including one man who was suspected of being involved in at least nine similar incidents in Greater Victoria.

