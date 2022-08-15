B.C. trucker sentenced to 4 years in prison for smuggling 33 kg of meth over the border
A B.C. trucker was sentenced to spend years in prison after being caught smuggling methamphetamine over the border.
In an update Monday on the case that spanned multiple years, Mounties said Sarbjit Chahal of Surrey was sentenced on July 22 after being convicted of import/export of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
The charges stemmed from a screening conducted in November 2018 at Pacific Highway Border Crossing. Police said they found 33 kilograms of meth hidden in the driver's cabin on that day and it was later confirmed to be 100 per cent pure.
"We are committed to ensuring Canada's continued security and prosperity, and the success of this joint operation demonstrates the effectiveness of the (Canada Border Services Agency-RCMP) Joint Border Strategy of detecting, preventing, denying and disrupting criminal exploitation of Canada’s borders," said Supt. Bert Ferreira in a news release.
Chahal's trial went from Nov. 22 to Dec. 3, 2021. Police said Chahal took the stand and said he "knowingly committed the alleged offences while under duress after having received death threats from an individual who had asked him to act as a courier."
The RCMP said a jury convicted him of the two offences. He was sentenced to four years imprisonment for import/export of a controlled substance, and 2.5 years of imprisonment for the other offence.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We've been abandoned': Man dies in B.C. town waiting for health care near ambulance station
For the second time in less than a month, a resident of Ashcroft, B.C., died while waiting for health care after having a heat attack mere metres from a local ambulance station.
'I have to fight for myself': Quadriplegic man says N.S. government told him to live in a hospital
A diving accident at 14-years-old left Brian Parker paralyzed from the chest down. Now at age 49, he's without the person who was caring for him full-time until just last week, after his 68-year-old mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Canadian home sales fall for 5th month in a row, down 29 per cent from last July
Canada's average resale home price fell 4.5% from a year ago in July and was down 5.4% on the month as buyers continued to sit on the sidelines amid rising borrowing costs.
Wet'suwet'en pipeline protest expected to block Vancouver traffic
A large rally planned in Vancouver to protest the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C. may block traffic Monday morning.
New COVID-19 booster targeting Omicron, original variants approved in U.K.
British drug regulators have become the first in the world to authorize an updated version of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine that aims to protect against the original virus and the omicron variant.
Thousands of Afghans who helped Canada trapped in Afghanistan, struggling to leave
Canadian MPs and veteran groups are urging ministers to do more to help thousands of Afghans who assisted Canadian Forces, but remain trapped in Afghanistan a year after the Taliban seized Kabul.
Pfizer CEO tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms
The top executive at Pfizer, a leading producer of COVID-19 vaccines, has tested positive for the virus and says he is experiencing very mild symptoms.
Prince Harry, Meghan to visit U.K., Germany next month
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will visit the U.K. next month for the first time since they returned for Queen Elizabeth II 's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Padma Lakshmi 'worried and wordless' over attack on ex-husband Salman Rushdie
Padma Lakshmi is supporting her ex-husband Salman Rushdie in his recovery. The 'Top Chef' star tweeted Sunday that she is 'relieved' Rushdie is 'pulling through after Friday's nightmare' in which he was stabbed multiple times while on stage in New York.
Vancouver Island
-
6 arrested after standoff with police at Campbell River home
An hours-long standoff between heavily armed police and the occupants of a home in Campbell River has ended with six arrests, Mounties say. Frontline officers responded to the home in the 600 block of Alpine Road around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, after receiving multiple reports of shots being fired.
-
U.S. authorities working to keep orcas away from 'pollution incident' off Vancouver Island
The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies are responding to a sunken vessel leaking fuel in Haro Strait, between Vancouver Island and San Juan Island.
-
View Royal farm receives Century Award for 100 years on Vancouver Island
A local farm and family are receiving a rare award from the province for operating their farm on Vancouver Island for more than 100 years. The Pollock Family Farm, located in View Royal, B.C., has been in operation since 1921, and the family was awarded a Century Farm Award from the B.C. Government earlier this month.
Calgary
-
Alberta looks to poach skilled workers from Vancouver, Toronto
The government of Alberta is looking to draw skilled workers from Toronto and Vancouver to the province and launched its recruitment campaign Monday morning.
-
Trailer released for Tegan and Sara's new show 'High School'
The show is based on their 2019 memoir of the same name, in which Tegan and Sara Quinn reflect on their time as teens in Calgary in the 90s.
-
Calgary Flames hiring organist after Willy Joosen's passing
For the first time in decades, the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation is looking to hire a new organist for Flames games.
Edmonton
-
Canadian home sales fall for 5th month in a row, down 29 per cent from last July
Canada's average resale home price fell 4.5% from a year ago in July and was down 5.4% on the month as buyers continued to sit on the sidelines amid rising borrowing costs.
-
'We've been abandoned': Man dies in B.C. town waiting for health care near ambulance station
For the second time in less than a month, a resident of Ashcroft, B.C., died while waiting for health care after having a heat attack mere metres from a local ambulance station.
-
New COVID-19 booster targeting Omicron, original variants approved in U.K.
British drug regulators have become the first in the world to authorize an updated version of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine that aims to protect against the original virus and the omicron variant.
Toronto
-
Toronto boy with rare genetic disorder begins treatment after family raises US$3 million
A Toronto family’s heart-wrenching journey to find a cure for their son’s ultra-rare disease has reached a new milestone.
-
Famous musician touched by stranger's act of kindness while visiting Toronto
A famous frontman was the recipient of an act of kindness while trying to rent a bike in Toronto Monday.
-
Daycares have two weeks left to opt into $10 a day program. Here is where things stand
About 60 per cent of Toronto’s non-profit childcare centres have opted into the federal government’s $10 a day program ahead of a Sept. 1 deadline but the uptake among for-profit centres has lagged behind.
Montreal
-
Quebec launches another COVID-19 vaccination campaign for seniors
Quebec health authorities are launching another COVID-19 booster vaccination campaign.
-
CEGEP back-to-school season marked by shortage of teachers, support staff
With one week to go before the start of the new school year, the CSQ is concerned that some CEGEPs will be unable to offer certain services and even some courses due to a lack of staff.
-
Quebec's public finances are good despite a climate of 'very high uncertainty': AG
Quebec's public finances are in order as the Oct. 3 election approaches, but nothing should be taken for granted due to prevailing economic uncertainty, according to the auditor general.
Winnipeg
-
Anita Neville named new lieutenant-governor of Manitoba
Former Liberal member of Parliament Anita Neville has been named Manitoba's next lieutenant-governor.
-
The current status of construction along the Perimeter Highway
Government officials toured the ongoing construction happening on the South Perimeter Highway at St. Mary's Monday morning.
-
Boil water advisory in place for part of Brandon following water main break
City crews in Brandon have found a water main break that was causing low-pressure problems for a large part of the city. However, a portion of the city is now under a boil water advisory until the problem is completely fixed.
Saskatoon
-
Missing Sask. mushroom picker found dead
The search for a 74-year-old woman lost in the forest northeast of Smeaton has come to a tragic end.
-
Creighton RCMP searching for missing 66-year-old camper
Creighton RCMP are searching for a woman reported missing from the campground she was staying at Sunday.
-
Increase shown in COVID-19 wastewater samples in Saskatoon
Evidence of COVID-19 in Saskatoon's wastewater has increased by 43 per cent and is considered large, according to University of Saskatchewan researchers.
Regina
-
Sask. residents aged 18+ now eligible for fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose
Saskatchewan residents 18 years and older are eligible to receive a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Regina driver fined nearly $600 for excessive speeding
A novice driver was caught travelling well over the speed limit late Sunday evening.
-
Missing Sask. mushroom picker found dead
The search for a 74-year-old woman lost in the forest northeast of Smeaton has come to a tragic end.
Atlantic
-
One dead after vehicle crashes, catches fire in Dartmouth: police
A person has died after police say a vehicle crashed and caught fire in Dartmouth Monday morning.
-
Nova Scotia firefighters head to Newfoundland and Labrador to battle wildfires
A group of Nova Scotians is being sent to fight wildfires burning in central Newfoundland.
-
'I have to fight for myself': Quadriplegic man says N.S. government told him to live in a hospital
A diving accident at 14-years-old left Brian Parker paralyzed from the chest down. Now at age 49, he's without the person who was caring for him full-time until just last week, after his 68-year-old mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.
London
-
'Broken collarbone and road rash': London cyclist describes alleged hit and run
In serious pain, Randy Van Puyenbroeck had trouble sleeping. He was cycling with a group of members from the London Cycling Club on White Oak Road Sunday morning when he and a fellow rider were involved in a crash with a truck.
-
Flood victims ban together to demand action in Sarnia, Ont.
Eleven days after storm and wastewater flooded the home of Stephanie Lammers debris is still piled by her curb.
-
Woodstock, Ont. doctor wanted on child pornography charges arrested
A Woodstock, Ont. doctor wanted for several child pornography related offences has been arrested.
Northern Ontario
-
Parry Sound family shares its heartache after tragic loss of son during camping trip
Everett Freeman, 9, went camping with his family on Huckleberry Island in Georgian Bay, and went missing around 3 p.m. on Friday.
-
One taken to hospital after Nairn Centre fire
CTV News has learned one person has been taken to hospital after an early morning fire at a camp west of Sudbury.
-
North Bay man charged with arson set backyard tent on fire, stole property
A 36-year-old North Bay man is facing charges after allegedly setting fire to an unoccupied tent in the backyard of a home and stealing property, police say.
Kitchener
-
University students displaced by fire in Waterloo
With only a few weeks before classes begin, multiple students have been displaced after flames ripped through a house Sunday morning. Occupants were home at the time and were alerted by a quick-thinking bylaw officer.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Roads closed after serious collision near Palmerston, Ont.
Police have shut down roads surrounding the intersection of Perth Road 140 and Line 91 just outside Palmerston, Ont. after what they’re calling a “serious collision.”
-
Waterloo region family mourns nine-year-old who died on camping trip
A family that recently moved from Waterloo Region is remembering the life of their nine-year-old boy after the search for him came to a tragic end.