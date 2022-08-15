B.C. trucker sentenced to 4 years in prison for smuggling 33 kg of meth over the border

Truck line up at the Pacific Highway Border Crossing on Wednesday Sept. 12, 2001, because of heightened security checks at all border crossings. (CP PHOTO/Richard Lam) Truck line up at the Pacific Highway Border Crossing on Wednesday Sept. 12, 2001, because of heightened security checks at all border crossings. (CP PHOTO/Richard Lam)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener