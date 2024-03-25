B.C. to spend $24 million on community walking and cycling projects

SOOKE -

The British Columbia government is handing out $24 million to more communities that want to improve their walking and cycling infrastructure.

The Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants program is part of a cost-sharing agreement with Indigenous, local and regional governments that provides up to $500,000 for infrastructure projects, and up to $50,000 to develop the active network plans

Dan Coulter, minister of state for infrastructure and transit, made the announcement in Sooke on Monday, where two projects are being funded by the case, including the completion of the Little River trail and extending sidewalks and bike lanes.

He says the newest funding will support 80 projects across the province that will give people more affordable and convenient ways to explore their communities.

Sooke Mayor Maja Tait says the funding for her district will be a “game changer” for people getting around the community, with improved traffic flow that is safe for pedestrians and cyclists.

Coulter says 291 projects have been funded through the program over the last five years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March. 25, 2024.