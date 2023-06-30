B.C. teen walks out of Golden Ears Provincial Park after being missing for more than 50 hours
Mounties and search and rescue workers are relieved and "elated" that 16-year-old missing hiker Esther Wang walked out of Golden Ears Provincial Park on her own Thursday night, roughly 54 hours after becoming separated from her hiking group earlier this week.
A news conference on Wang's return Friday morning left many questions unanswered, however, with officials unable to explain how the teen got lost in the first place and what she did to survive more than two days in the bush.
"Today, the most important thing is just she safely returned to her family," said Supt. Wendy Mehat, officer in charge of the Ridge Meadows RCMP detachment, at the news conference.
Mehat added that Mounties expected to speak to Wang later in the day Friday and answer some of the outstanding questions about the incident.
A search effort had been launched for Wang on Tuesday afternoon after she went missing during a hike Tuesday with a group of four as part of a “youth activity,” police say.
In a news conference Wednesday, Ridge Meadows RCMP said the group hiked the East Canyon Trail to Steve’s Lookout, and left the viewpoint at around 2:45 p.m. to return to their campground. About 15 minutes into the walk back to the campsite, the group’s leader realized Wang had become separated from the group.
Police say the hikers went back to the lookout to search for Wang, but couldn’t find her. Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue (SAR) were called in and searched through the night. Neighbouring SAR volunteers joined the effort, which included helicopter support, police dogs and a police drone.
At Friday's news conference, RMSAR search manager Ryan Smith said a total of 16 search and rescue teams were involved in the search, and additional teams from Vancouver Island had volunteered to come over on Friday to assist if Wang had remained missing.
That turned out to be unnecessary, as Wang walked out of the park on her own around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Mehat.
The RCMP superintendent said Wang exited the provincial park on the East Canyon Trail, the same trail she was on when she became separated from her group. Police believe the first people she saw when she got out of the forest were her parents.
Aside from some mosquito bites, Wang was unharmed after her ordeal. After an assessment by paramedics at the scene, she returned home with her parents Thursday night, police said.
"Obviously, we're elated with the outcome of the search," said Smith.
Police say Wang, an air cadet with 746 Lightning Hawk in Langley, was well-prepared for the hike and had food and water with her. She also had a cell phone, but there was no reception in the remote area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates
