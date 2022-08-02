B.C. teacher who claimed burning of murdered wife's body was a 'respectful cremation' granted day parole
Warning: This article contains graphic content and descriptions of violence
A British Columbia man who, after killing his wife, once tried to claim burning her body and vehicle was part of a "respectful cremation" has been granted day parole.
The Parole Board of Canada made its decision about Mukhtiar Panghali last week, after weighing details of his crime and the progress he's made since being handed a life sentence more than a decade ago.
Panghali was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for 15 years. He's served about 11 years behind bars, and will now be staying at a community-based residential facility or community correctional centre at night.
He's also subject to a number of conditions including that he have no contact with the victim's family, including his own daughter, unless he has written permission from his parole supervisor.
DETAILS OF THE CRIMES
Panghali was convicted of second-degree murder and indignity to a dead body in the 2006 death of his wife.
Majit Panghali was 31, and also a teacher.
During his trial in 2011, the court heard that the victim was four months pregnant with the couple's second child at the time. Her body, and her vehicle, were found burned on a beach in Delta after Panghali reported her missing.
He'd told police his wife went to prenatal yoga and never came home. Parole board documents say Panghali waited 26 hours to report her missing and, after her body was found and during the months that followed, tried to point the blame at others.
Among the suspects he suggested could be responsible was Manjit's own brother.
Panghali became a suspect, and the court heard during his trial that diary entries from the victim suggested she was trying to make the marriage work.
She'd written in her diary that she and her husband struggled with many issues, including "sex, drugs, alcohol, colleagues and family."
The court heard that Manjit's death was violent. Her cause of death was strangulation, but wounds on her body included blunt-force injuries to her pelvic area and neck.
Second-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence in B.C., but judges then determine parole eligibility.
Panghali's trial judge said she'd gone with a 15-year period because of the aggravating factors in the woman's death, including the violence and that she was pregnant.
The evidence was circumstantial but powerful, the judge said.
Following the trial, Panghali tried to appeal his conviction. He said that Manjit's death was accidental, and that the burning of her body was meant as a "respectful cremation."
The Court of Appeal didn't buy it.
Following his conviction and appeal, Panghali was stripped of his teaching licence. He's banned from the profession for 25 years.
He was ordered years later to pay more than $600,000 in damages to his wife's family.
'SMART ENOUGH NOT TO GET CAUGHT'
Through the course of hearings and meetings after Panghali's conviction, including those held years into his sentence, it came out that Panghali had been thinking about killing his wife for years, the parole board said.
This was because he believed she didn't appreciate him, according to the board.
They'd been fighting about family prior to her death, and at one point, she said his parents and brothers were "dead to her," the board said. It was at that point, Panghali has admitted, that he decided to kill her.
"You admitted to provoking a fight with the victim to become physical in order to end her life, using a chokehold on her well past her being unconscious. You also admitted to burning the victim's body in order to evade arrest, believing that you were smart enough not to get caught," the board wrote in a message directed to Panghali.
PAROLE BOARD'S REASONING
Now 50, Panghali has spent years behind bars, taking part in programs and counselling sessions meant in part to make him understand what happened and how to prevent it in the future.
"You noted that there is a lot of work for you to do to repair the harm that you have caused," the board said.
"While your index offence was serious and violent in nature, resulting in the loss of life to the victim and causing significant psychological harm and trauma to the victim's family, you have taken a number of steps over the years to address your risk factors."
Ahead of the parole board decision, Panghali said he was "raised around violence in relationships and (was) unable to manage the dynamics" in his own.
According to the board, he's accepted the impact the family violence in his upbringing had on his approach to relationships.
He acknowledged he was "manipulative and mean" to his wife, and expressed remorse for his "regressive and rather archaic attitudes and beliefs about marriage and intimate relationships."
He's completed about 40 to 50 programs, including those focused on communication that does not involve violence.
When he first got locked up he fought with other inmates, but he's had no issues over the last five years in three institutions, the board said.
His psychological assessment included that he's considered "low-moderate" when it comes to risk of violent offending during day parole, and recommended a gradual return to regular life, starting with unescorted temporary absences (UTAs) and then moving to day parole.
He's had eight or more UTAs without issue, the board said.
Still, his psychological evaluation suggested he should still be considered "high risk" for violence when in domestic settings.
CONDITIONS
Despite the risk of intimate partner violence, the board decided to go ahead with six months of day parole.
Panghali, who had no criminal history prior to his wife's murder, has the support of his family and a pastor, as well as some support groups.
He's benefitted from the programs in prison and would do well to continue that work, the board said, but he's exhausted all such programs he can complete while incarcerated, and instead can look to similar options in the community.
When it comes to finding employment, Panghali can't teach anymore, but the board said it was encouraged by his work in prison including in construction and as a tutor.
While on day parole, Panghali will be required to continue on his treatment plan, which includes working on "emotions management," healthy relationships and preventing domestic violence.
He's not allowed to use alcohol or drugs, and must report all relationships to his parole supervisor.
He's already under a lifetime weapons ban, imposed when he was sentenced, and had to submit his DNA to law enforcement.
Panghali also can't have any contact with his wife's family, including with his daughter, unless he has written permission from his supervisor.
The board said he had been in contact with his daughter until 2019, when she asked for space. He hopes to have a relationship with her in the future, the board was told, but has been respecting her wishes.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Woman who filed Hockey Canada lawsuit over alleged sexual assault passed a lie-detector test: lawyer
The woman who filed a lawsuit against Hockey Canada over an alleged group sexual assault recently passed a polygraph examination, her lawyer said Tuesday. The result of the polygraph test, which was arranged by the complainant's lawyer, was provided to the London Police, the Hockey Canada review and the NHL investigators.
Buying vs. renting: Should the ultimate goal be to own real estate?
While there are many perks to owning a property, renting your home comes with benefits as well. So, how should you decide whether to buy or rent your home? Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew breaks it down in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
China to launch 'targeted military operations' due to Pelosi visit
China says its military has been put on high alert and will launch ‘targeted military operations,’ while Taiwan said Tuesday 21 Chinese aircraft entered its air defence zone.
Missing Stratford, Ont. 11-year-old found safe after Amber Alert
An 11-year-old girl missing from Stratford, Ont. has been found safe.
Conjoined twins connected at the brain successfully separated after doctors collaborate virtually
Doctors have successfully separated a pair of 3-year-old twin boys fused at the brain after months of cross-continental planning through a virtual reality operating theatre.
How does period pain feel? Canadian company tests men's pain tolerance with simulator
Canadian company Somedays aims to break down the stigma surrounding menstrual cramps by putting men’s tolerance for suffering to the test with a period-pain simulator.
Father of 4-year-old girl fatally struck by train in Mississauga, Ont. speaks out
The father of a four-year-old girl who was struck and killed by a GO train in Mississauga, Ont. last week is speaking out for the first time since the accident.
Post-graduate work permit extension portal opens nearly four months after announcement
Holders of expired or soon-to-be-expired post-graduate work permits can finally apply to extend their permits starting Tuesday, nearly four months after the federal government announced plans to offer these extensions.
Paraglider narrowly escapes disaster after parachute fails to open
A paraglider narrowly avoided tragedy after his parachute failed to open while performing a trick in Spain on July 27.
Vancouver Island
-
'I no longer have confidence': BC Housing CEO stepping down, citing recent violence against homeless
BC Housing CEO Shayne Ramsey is stepping down from the organization, saying he no longer has confidence he can "solve the complex problems facing us at BC Housing."
-
Nanaimo shotgun shooting sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries
A 43-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital and another man is in police custody facing a possible attempted-murder charge after a shooting Monday near the visitor information centre in Nanaimo, B.C.
-
24 people rescued after whale-watching boat takes on water off Vancouver Island
Twenty-one passengers and three crewmembers aboard a whale-watching vessel were rescued Saturday after their boat began taking on water off the west coast of Vancouver Island.
Calgary
-
South Calgary Health Centre shortens emergency hours due to staffing challenges
A Calgary health facility is shortening the amount of time it offers emergency care due to staffing issues.
-
Condo sales rise in Calgary while detached home sales fall
Condominium sales are rising in Calgary, while sales of detached homes are falling, according to the latest data compiled by the Calgary Real Estate Board (CREB).
-
Flames' AHL affiliate gets a new name in a new city
The Flames AHL hockey affiliate has a new name and logo.
Edmonton
-
'17 minutes that felt eternal': Hail storm damages dozens of cars on QEII
Monday night, Gibran Marquez made a phone call he never wants to make again. Marquez was one of many people trapped in a massive hail storm on Monday evening near Red Deer, which left dozens of vehicles damaged and drivers and passengers bruised and confused along the side of the QEII highway.
-
Boy, 7, attacked by cougar in central Alberta
A seven-year-old boy is recovering in hospital after being attacked by a cougar north of Rocky Mountain House on the weekend.
-
Crane collapses at Oliver construction site; EPCOR reports power outage
A crane collapsed Tuesday afternoon at a construction site in the area of 102 Avenue and 119 Street.
Toronto
-
Father of 4-year-old girl fatally struck by train in Mississauga, Ont. speaks out
The father of a four-year-old girl who was struck and killed by a GO train in Mississauga, Ont. last week is speaking out for the first time since the accident.
-
Missing Stratford, Ont. 11-year-old found safe after Amber Alert
An 11-year-old girl missing from Stratford, Ont. has been found safe.
-
New forecast reveals what Ontario's winter weather is expected to be like
The Farmer’s Almanac released their Extended Winter Weather Forecast for the U.S. and Canada Tuesday and, according to their predictions, Ontario is in for a cold and snowy winter.
Montreal
-
Montrealer faces life sentence after officials say his drugs killed 4 people in U.S.
A Montreal man is facing a life sentence in the United States after pleading guilty to importing fentanyl into that country from his Canadian prison cell.
-
Montreal restaurant owner says ongoing construction forced him to temporarily close his business
The owner of a popular Indian restaurant on Montreal's Saint-Laurent Boulevard says he has been forced to temporarily shut down his business because of ongoing construction right outside his doorstep.
-
Public health tight-lipped on Legionnaire's outbreak at Montreal seniors home
The Sunrise assisted living home on St-Jean Boulevard in Dollard-des-Ormeaux notified its residents last Friday that there was an outbreak of Legionnaire's disease in the building.
Winnipeg
-
Tornado warnings end, watches still in place for parts of Manitoba
Tornado warnings throughout the province have come to an end according to Environment and Climate Change Canada, but there are still several tornado watches in place as well as severe thunderstorm watches and warnings.
-
Transcona Library suspends 24-hour returns due to person sleeping in vestibule
A Winnipeg library branch’s vestibule is no longer open 24 hours after a person experiencing homelessness started sleeping inside.
-
Woman sitting on bench struck and killed by truck: RCMP
A 54-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences after a woman was hit and killed by a truck in a Poplar River parking lot.
Saskatoon
-
People in Saskatoon asked to check property as search for missing mom, son continues
More than a week ago a Saskatoon mother and her son were reported missing, now a call is going out for property owners to look for anything out the ordinary.
-
Saskatoon group welcomes cash to increase HIV testing — but says more support needed
Saskatoon-based Prairie Harm Reduction says new federal cash to boost HIV testing was needed.
-
New child and youth psychiatric admissions on hold in Prince Albert
The Saskatchewan Health Authority says it has paused new admissions to the child and youth inpatient mental health and psychiatric unit in Prince Albert while recruitment is underway for child and youth psychiatrists.
Regina
-
A prairie horror production: Sask. short film 'The Druid's Hand' to be shown in L.A film festival
Old churches, abandoned farms and small towns. These are all things that come to mind when thinking of horror films. And what better place to find all these settings, than in Saskatchewan.
-
Federal minister pays respects at Regina residential school cemetery
Marc Miller, the federal minister of Crown-Indigenous relations, paid a visit to the Regina Indian Industrial School Cemetery on Tuesday.
-
Regina had the most homicides per capita in Canada in 2021: report
Regina recorded the most homicides per capita in Canada last year, according to an annual report from the Canadian Centre of Justice Statistics (CCJS).
Atlantic
-
Some N.B. paramedics still waiting for retroactive pay after reclassification over a year ago
After being officially reclassified as medical science professionals over a year ago, some New Brunswick paramedics say they have yet to receive the retroactive pay promised to them.
-
Forced out: Dartmouth, N.S., tenants told to leave apartments after buildings sold
People who live in a couple of older apartment buildings in north end Dartmouth, N.S., say they're being tossed out now that the owner has sold the properties.
-
Nova Scotia legislature votes down pay raise for politicians
Nova Scotia's legislature wrapped up a short summer session on Tuesday with the passage of a bill rescinding a recommended 12.6 per cent pay raise for its members.
London
-
Missing Stratford, Ont. 11-year-old found safe after Amber Alert
An 11-year-old girl missing from Stratford, Ont. has been found safe.
-
"Several people dressed in black" involved in robbery: OPP
Oxford OPP are investigating a report of a robbery in Zorra Township where suspects were dressed in black and showed an 'edged weapon.'
-
Ministry of Labour investigating death near Woodstock
The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate after a death in Blandford-Blenheim Township near Woodstock, Ont.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury's Top Glove Boxing trades gloves for running shoes
Top Glove Boxing Academy in Sudbury is hosting a 5K fundraising run Aug. 13 to help it recover after the COVID-19 pandemic
-
Cassellholme construction on time, on budget, North Bay officials say
If you live in North Bay, you might have noticed the construction crews at the Cassellholme long-term care facility on Olive Street.
-
Cardio drumming class in Sudbury is a hit
A popular program in Sudbury is getting people 50 and older moving in a cardio drumming class.
Kitchener
-
Missing Stratford, Ont. 11-year-old found safe after Amber Alert
An 11-year-old girl missing from Stratford, Ont. has been found safe.
-
'It’s been a nightmare': Kitchener, Ont. father faces deportation after 31 years in Canada
Jamie Carrasco is facing deportation to Nicaragua after being accused of crimes against humanity while serving under the Sandinista National Liberation Front Government from 1983 to 1989.
-
‘Stubborn’ special constable receiving award for saving co-worker's life
Four years ago, Jerry Vsetula had no idea he was having a heart attack.