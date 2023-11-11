B.C. storm knocks down trees, leaves more than 200K without power overnight

More than 232,000 BC Hydro customers lost power as a strong winter storm passed over the South Coast Friday night, knocking down trees and prompting a precautionary closure of a highway in the Fraser Canyon.

Highway 1 reopened north of Boston Bar around 9 a.m., according to DriveBC. The stretch of road between Boothroyd and Lytton had been closed overnight due to heavy rain in the forecast and the "potential for mud/debris flows within fire-affected areas."

In an update at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, BC Hydro said its crews were making "good progress" on restoring power to those who lost it during the storm.

More than 147,000 customers had regained electrical service by that time, according to the utility.

Of the roughly 85,000 still without power in the late-morning update, 81,000 were in the Lower Mainland, BC Hydro said, adding that Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge and Vancouver were the hardest-hit areas.

"Drought-damaged trees and branches came down on electrical equipment during the windstorm, causing significant damage," the utility's update reads.

"BC Hydro has all hands on deck responding to the storm – all available BC Hydro crews and contractor crews are working hard to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Crews are busy replacing power lines, poles and other equipment to get the lights back on."

Video from Surrey's Cedar Hills neighbourhood shows multiple trees that came crashing down overnight, knocking down transmission wires and landing on vehicles parked on the neighbourhood's streets.

BC Hydro reminded the public to assume downed or damaged power lines are live, and to stay back 10 metres and call 911 when dealing with such situations.

The utility said it hopes to have "the majority of customers restored by the end of the day."