B.C. storm knocks down trees, leaves more than 200K without power overnight
More than 232,000 BC Hydro customers lost power as a strong winter storm passed over the South Coast Friday night, knocking down trees and prompting a precautionary closure of a highway in the Fraser Canyon.
Highway 1 reopened north of Boston Bar around 9 a.m., according to DriveBC. The stretch of road between Boothroyd and Lytton had been closed overnight due to heavy rain in the forecast and the "potential for mud/debris flows within fire-affected areas."
In an update at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, BC Hydro said its crews were making "good progress" on restoring power to those who lost it during the storm.
More than 147,000 customers had regained electrical service by that time, according to the utility.
Of the roughly 85,000 still without power in the late-morning update, 81,000 were in the Lower Mainland, BC Hydro said, adding that Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge and Vancouver were the hardest-hit areas.
"Drought-damaged trees and branches came down on electrical equipment during the windstorm, causing significant damage," the utility's update reads.
"BC Hydro has all hands on deck responding to the storm – all available BC Hydro crews and contractor crews are working hard to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Crews are busy replacing power lines, poles and other equipment to get the lights back on."
Video from Surrey's Cedar Hills neighbourhood shows multiple trees that came crashing down overnight, knocking down transmission wires and landing on vehicles parked on the neighbourhood's streets.
BC Hydro reminded the public to assume downed or damaged power lines are live, and to stay back 10 metres and call 911 when dealing with such situations.
The utility said it hopes to have "the majority of customers restored by the end of the day."
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Gaza border authority: Rafah land crossing to reopen for foreigners Sunday
Gaza's border authority announced on Saturday that the Rafah land crossing into Egypt would reopen on Sunday for foreign passport holders.
'Gross abandonment of a sense of humanity': Romeo Dallaire reflects on Israel-Hamas war, Remembrance Day
Humanitarian and former senator, retired lieutenant-general Roméo Dallaire says the Israel-Hamas war has led to a 'gross abandonment of a sense of humanity,' adding that 'all sides have been negligent' in their responsibilities to protect children in the region.
Canadian Remembrance Day ceremonies begin at a time when peace seems far away
Citizens gathered with heads bowed for Remembrance Day ceremonies across Canada Saturday at a time when wars rage in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip and peace seems far off for many.
More than 800 Sudanese reportedly killed in attack on Darfur town, UN says
Fighters from a paramilitary force and their allied Arab militias rampaged through a town in Sudan's war-ravaged region of Darfur, reportedly killing more than 800 people in a multiday attack, doctors and the U.N. said.
Innisfil, Ont. homes destroyed in explosion and fire
Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion at a home in Innisfil, Ont. early Saturday morning that destroyed two houses.
'We want her back:' The husband of a U.S. journalist detained in Russia appeals for her release
This wasn't how Pavel Butorin expected to celebrate the anniversary of 21 years together with his wife, with her in a Russian prison and barely any communication available.
INTERACTIVE Once a leader, Canada's peacekeeping efforts dwindling for decades, experts say
At a London summit in 2016, Canada's government pledged to send more than 600 additional peacekeeping personnel abroad. In the seven years since then, headcounts for Canada’s peacekeepers have dropped to double-digits.
London pro-Palestinian march passes off peacefully but police clash with far-right protesters
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched peacefully through central London on Saturday, even as right-wing counter-protesters clashed with police, after a week of angry debate over whether to permit the event on a day when Britain honoured its war dead.
Gaza's main hospital goes dark as Israel battles Hamas outside, causing patients to die
Israeli troops and Hamas gunmen battled Saturday outside Gaza's largest hospital where frantic doctors said the last generator had run out of fuel, causing the death of a premature baby, another child in an incubator and four other patients.
Vancouver Island
-
Woman seriously injured by fallen tree now raising money for Victoria hospital equipment
A year and a half after a tree crashed down on a Langford woman’s home, she’s lending her voice to a campaign raising money for new imaging technology in Greater Victoria hospitals.
-
Drugs at B.C. prison 'insane' with multiple drone drops daily, says union boss
A union leader says a prison in British Columbia's Fraser Valley is experiencing an “insane” drug problem, with drones making multiple deliveries to prisoners each day.
-
Pop-up museum teaches Colwood students the significance of Remembrance Day
A hallway inside École John Stubbs Memorial School in Colwood has been transformed into a Hallway of Heroes. Each image holds a connection to either a student or staff member at the school.
Calgary
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle near COP Friday night
A pedestrian was injured on the Trans-Canada highway near Canada Olympic Park Friday night.
-
Man found dead in central Alberta home, RCMP Major Crimes investigating
RCMP Major Crimes is investigating after a man was found dead in his home in Ponoka on Friday.
-
Pakistani police cracking down on migrants are arresting Afghan women and children, activists claim
Pakistani police are arresting Afghan women and children in southern Sindh province as part of a government crackdown on migrants, activists said Saturday.
Edmonton
-
Remembrance Day recognized in Edmonton
A Remembrance Day ceremony was held Saturday at the Beverly Cenotaph, Alberta's oldest cenotaph.
-
This will be the warmest Remembrance Day since 2016
The mild weather will stick around right through the weekend and Edmonton should get it's warmest Remembrance Day in years.
-
Man found dead in central Alberta home, RCMP Major Crimes investigating
RCMP Major Crimes is investigating after a man was found dead in his home in Ponoka on Friday.
Toronto
-
Canadian Remembrance Day ceremonies begin at a time when peace seems far away
Citizens gathered with heads bowed for Remembrance Day ceremonies across Canada Saturday at a time when wars rage in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip and peace seems far off for many.
-
Jury in Peter Nygard trial asks judge how to proceed if they can't agree on a count
The judge in Peter Nygard's sexual assault trial is urging the jury to keep deliberating after they asked how to proceed if they can't reach a unanimous decision on one of the counts.
-
Jobs and more jobs: What happened at Ontario's Queen’s Park this week
Here's what happened at Queen's Park this week.
Montreal
-
Veterans honoured at Remembrance Day Ceremony in downtown Montreal
The annual Remembrance Day Ceremony took place Saturday morning at the cenotaph in downtown Montreal.
-
Driver dead after colliding with roadwork barrier on South Shore
A driver was killed after crashing into a temporary barrier designed to protect road workers on Montreal's South Shore Saturday.
-
Shots fired at Griffintown restaurant
Gunshots were fired at a restaurant in Montreal's Griffintown neighbourhood early Saturday morning.
Winnipeg
-
-
Remembrance Day service underway in Winnipeg
Remembrance Day services are taking place throughout the province, including in Winnipeg.
-
The Wrench opens winter bike sanctuary
Winnipeg's non-profit community bike shop is offering a new deal to help keep your bicycle safe and warm this winter.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Remembrance Day ceremonies and events
Canada's largest indoor remembrance day service will be held again this year at SaskTel Centre on Saturday.
-
Sask. health minister says current state of Saskatoon hospitals is 'not acceptable'
Saskatchewan's health minister says the current overcrowding at Saskatoon hospitals isn't acceptable.
-
Free counselling for children and youth launches in Moose Jaw
Moose Jaw has launched free access to counselling for children and youth, which is part of the provincial government’s $1.7 million yearly funding to Family Services Saskatchewan.
Regina
-
Regina doctor joins list of health-care workers alleging intimidation at General Hospital
Another Regina doctor is making complaints about intimidation at the Regina General Hospital. He joins 10 others who went public with their concerns last week.
-
Free counselling for children and youth launches in Moose Jaw
Moose Jaw has launched free access to counselling for children and youth, which is part of the provincial government’s $1.7 million yearly funding to Family Services Saskatchewan.
-
Canadian Remembrance Day ceremonies begin at a time when peace seems far away
Citizens gathered with heads bowed for Remembrance Day ceremonies across Canada Saturday at a time when wars rage in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip and peace seems far off for many.
Atlantic
-
Remembrance Day ceremonies held throughout the region
A number of Remembrance Day ceremonies will be held throughout the Maritimes on Saturday, remembering veterans past and present.
-
Remembrance Day ceremony held at 100-year-old Fredericton Cenotaph
Cool weather in Fredericton didn’t stop a crowd from coming out to remember the cities fallen soldiers at the local Cenotaph.
-
One person is in custody after New Brunswick RCMP issue alert for armed suspect
New Brunswick RCMP say one person is in custody after issuing an alert for an armed suspect in the town of Sussex.
London
-
100-year-old WWII veteran honoured in London, Ont. Remembrance Day ceremony
The memories come rushing back for Cpl. George Beardshaw while laying a wreath at the cenotaph in London. The 100-year-old veteran of World War II is the last of his buddies still alive.
-
Suspect wanted on outstanding warrant arrested during break and enter
A London man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into a vacant building in the city’s downtown core earlier this week.
-
Search continues for missing Tillsonburg woman
Search efforts have ramped up for a missing woman in Tillsonburg named Lola.
Northern Ontario
-
Canada's first community-wide smart grid launches in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Friday to help launch Canada's first community-wide smart grid, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca has all the details.
-
Canadian Remembrance Day ceremonies begin at a time when peace seems far away
Citizens gathered with heads bowed for Remembrance Day ceremonies across Canada Saturday at a time when wars rage in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip and peace seems far off for many.
-
Sudbury murder victim died of blunt force injuries, police say
A 40-year-old woman whose remains were found in a wooded area of Greater Sudbury this week died of blunt force injuries, police said Friday.
Kitchener
-
Driver dies after car slams into tree
A 34-year-old woman was killed Friday night after her car went off the road and hit a tree.
-
Lest we forget: Remembrance Day ceremonies in Waterloo Region
Canadians took a moment Saturday morning to remember those who have sacrificed their lives for our country.
-
Search continues for missing Tillsonburg woman
Search efforts have ramped up for a missing woman in Tillsonburg named Lola.