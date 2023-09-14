B.C. Sikh referendum to ask if Indian diplomat was responsible for 'assassination' of local leader
Organizers of an unofficial worldwide referendum on Punjabi independence have added a question to the ballot in British Columbia asking if India's high commissioner was responsible for the killing of a prominent provincial Sikh leader in June.
The group Sikhs for Justice, which has been staging a series of non-binding votes in several countries on the independence issue, says the first stage of balloting in B.C. on Sunday attracted more than 135,000 voters.
It says the second stage will be held on Oct. 29 and will add a second question about whether High Commissioner Sanjay Verma was responsible for the “assassination” of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
Police say Nijjar's death has not been connected to foreign interference and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team did not respond to a question about whether that's still the case.
Neither the High Commission of India in Ottawa nor the Consulate General of India in Vancouver responded to requests for comment on the referendum question.
The Sikh independence movement has angered India's government, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing “strong concerns” to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about Canada's handling of the issue.
Nijjar, who was a strong supporter of an independent Sikh homeland known as Khalistan, was gunned down outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, B.C., on June 18.
Homicide investigators have said they are seeking two “heavy-set” gunmen and the driver of a getaway car, a silver 2008 Toyota Camry.
The killing prompted protests outside Indian consulates and accusations of foreign involvement in the murder.
India's Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that Modi told Trudeau on the sidelines of last weekend's G20 summit in New Delhi that progress in the countries' relationship required “mutual respect and trust.”
The statement said Modi expressed strong concerns about “continuing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada.”
It said the Sikh movement was “promoting secessionism and inciting violence” against Indian diplomats, and called on Canada to work with India on what New Delhi said was a threat to the Canadian Indian diaspora.
Voting in the referendum on Sunday was held at the gurdwara where Nijjar was killed, and will be conducted there again next month.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2023.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada extending small business emergency loan repayment deadline
Canada is giving small businesses in Canada more time to pay back emergency loans offered during the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday. But, what has been offered falls short of business groups' expectations.
Trudeau calls on major grocers to stabilize food prices, drawing industry pushback
The federal government is demanding major Canadian grocers come up with a plan to stabilize prices, drawing pushback from the food industry.
Police say road rage brawl on Highway 401 in Toronto 'not worth it'
Ontario Provincial Police addressed a road rage incident that turned into a fist fight on Highway 401 in Toronto earlier this week. The altercation happened on Highway 401 and Leslie Street. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said two men stopped their vehicles along the highway, got out, and started fighting one another, adding that witnesses recorded the brawl and reported it to police.
opinion | Don Martin: Nice try, Prime Minister Trudeau. But it's too little, too late
Nice try, prime minister. But likely too little, too late and too transparently desperate to serve as a realistic government-salvage strategy, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
What are the most common causes of food poisoning in Canada?
What are the most common types of bacteria, parasites and viruses that cause food poisonings in Canada?
Ottawa to remove GST on new rental housing, calls on cities to end exclusionary zoning: PM
The Liberal government is dusting off a measure it promised years ago and pulling in other parties' proposals for cheaper groceries and more homes as it struggles to tackle affordability concerns that are top-of-mind for many Canadians.
WATCH | Canada has 'addiction' to high housing prices: researcher
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party and Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives both announce plans to solve the country's housing crisis, one policy analyst is warning Canada's dependence on rising home prices is one of the biggest obstacles to restoring affordability in the real estate market.
Sask. school division says it's not letting students 'identify as furries'
A Saskatchewan school division is debunking false social media rumours that it is "allowing students to identify as furries."
Hurricane, tropical storm watches issued in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick
A hurricane watch has been issued by Environment Canada for Grand Manan and coastal Charlotte County in New Brunswick and the counties of Digby, Yarmouth, Shelburne, and Queens in Nova Scotia.
Vancouver Island
-
BC United MLA's defection to Conservative Party of BC gives them official party status
There was a major shift in B.C. politics Wednesday — Abbotsford MLA Bruce Banman left the BC United party to join the Conservative Party of BC.
-
B.C. banning illicit drugs near playgrounds, spray pools, skate parks
The B.C. government is banning possession of illicit drugs in the vicinity of some family-oriented public spaces beginning next week, as officials consider further changes in their approach to decriminalization.
-
Outcry and pushback against B.C.'s 'outrageous' spending on health-care temp agencies
A public outcry has followed a CTV News investigation that revealed the considerable markups private staffing agencies are charging the public health-care system for temporary workers.
Calgary
-
'We need to tailor it to kids': family presses for childhood cancer research
Childhood cancer turns life upside down for more than 200 Alberta kids who get a cancer diagnoses each year, and family of a recently-diagnosed Calgary girl are pressing for more research funding.
-
Calgary parents demand apology, refunds from company connected to E. coli outbreak
Calgary parents whose children became ill from an E. coli outbreak involving 11 local daycares are demanding an apology from the company responsible for cooking and distributing food to the facilities.
-
Calgary woman who admitted to torturing, killing cats sentenced to more than 6 years
A Calgary woman diagnosed as a psychopath will serve more than five years behind bars after pleading guilty to nine counts of animal cruelty.
Edmonton
-
Man wanted in Edmonton murder pleaded guilty in Calgary death months earlier
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued in connection with a June murder in southwest Edmonton, and police say the suspect was previously convicted in a killing in Calgary.
-
Funeral for fallen EPS officers cost $400K
The Edmonton Police Service has released a cost breakdown for the regimental funeral held for Constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan earlier this year.
-
Fix is in: Large-scale Edmonton Humane Society clinic provides feral cats health care
Trap, neuter and return: the TNR method is how the Edmonton Humane Society hopes to address the overpopulation of feral cats.
Toronto
-
New details released about 13-year-old Ontario girl missing for 60 years
A new investigative avenue in a six-decade cold case suggests a 13-year-old girl from Bowmanville intentionally left home.
-
15-year-old in hospital after being hit and pinned underneath SUV in east Toronto
A 15-year-old is in hospital after being hit struck by an SUV and pinned underneath it in Scarborough.
-
Police say road rage brawl on Highway 401 in Toronto 'not worth it'
Ontario Provincial Police addressed a road rage incident that turned into a fist fight on Highway 401 in Toronto earlier this week. The altercation happened on Highway 401 and Leslie Street. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said two men stopped their vehicles along the highway, got out, and started fighting one another, adding that witnesses recorded the brawl and reported it to police.
Montreal
-
Chinatown residents renew plea to Montreal mayor to address homelessness, crime
The people of Chinatown say they are bearing the brunt of the high number of homeless people in the city.
-
Robert Miller, accused of paying minors for sex, to sell Future Electronics for $5B
Montreal billionaire Robert Miller, who faces a class-action lawsuit alleging he paid underage girls for sex, is selling his company Future Electronics Inc. for more than $5 billion to a Taiwanese semiconductor distributor.
-
Elderly woman turns tables on alleged fraudsters, works with police who make arrest
Police on Montreal's South Shore have arrested two suspects who allegedly tried to scam an elderly woman. Instead, she turned the tables and helped police catch them.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg’s Windsor Hotel demolished following fire
A historic hotel in downtown Winnipeg that was destroyed by a fire has been demolished.
-
Manitoba government websites down
The Manitoba government’s websites remained down as of Thursday afternoon.
-
Canada extending small business emergency loan repayment deadline
Canada is giving small businesses in Canada more time to pay back emergency loans offered during the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday. But, what has been offered falls short of business groups' expectations.
Saskatoon
-
Construction on new central Saskatoon library delayed due to costs
Construction on Saskatoon's new downtown library has been delayed after bids for the project came in over its $134 million budget.
-
Sask. school division says it's not letting students 'identify as furries'
A Saskatchewan school division is debunking false social media rumours that it is "allowing students to identify as furries."
-
Saskatoon Fire Department reports four cases of suspected arson in Stonebridge
The Saskatoon Fire Department is sounding the alarm over a series of suspicious fires in the southern end of the city.
Regina
-
Gang investigation leads to arrest of 10 in Regina
An investigation done by the Regina Police Service (RPS) Street Gang Unit (SGU) led to the arrest of 10 people, including a 13-year-old boy.
-
Sask. government's consideration of notwithstanding clause in parental consent policy does not impact current litigation: lawyer
If necessary, the Saskatchewan government said it will consider invoking the notwithstanding clause to protect the parental consent policy that Premier Scott Moe plans to legislate this fall. However, lawyers said the ‘musings’ do not impact how they plan to proceed with current litigation.
-
Sask. school division says it's not letting students 'identify as furries'
A Saskatchewan school division is debunking false social media rumours that it is "allowing students to identify as furries."
Atlantic
-
Hurricane, tropical storm watches issued in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick
A hurricane watch has been issued by Environment Canada for Grand Manan and coastal Charlotte County in New Brunswick and the counties of Digby, Yarmouth, Shelburne, and Queens in Nova Scotia.
-
Large fire at Saint John recycling facility prompts school closures, voluntary shelter-in-place order
Firefighters in Saint John, N.B., are battling a large blaze at the American Iron and Metal recycling facility on Gateway Street.
-
Man accused in 2019 double homicide appears in Moncton court Thursday
Janson Bryan Baker, who is accused in the double murder of Bernard and Rose-Marie Saulnier, made his first court appearance in connection to the charges on Thursday morning.
London
-
Court releases dramatic video of scene moments before London, Ont. Muslim family is killed
It’s a video captured from a nearby surveillance camera which shows the Afzaal family walking along Hyde Park Road in London on June 6, 2021. Submitted as an exhibit at the murder trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, in Windsor, it was released to the media on Thursday.
-
London, Ont. mother speaks out after witnessing son riding bicycle being struck by car
Andrea Loewen Nair said she is mortified after her teenaged son was struck by a vehicle while they were travelling in the south-end of the city near White Oaks Mall on Monday.
-
Parking spaces in short supply
Structural repairs in the parking garage at Covent Garden Market has cut the number of available spaces in half.
Northern Ontario
-
Toronto man charged with Sault murder in 'random act of violence'
A 25-year-old man from Toronto is facing murder and other charges in connection with stabbing attacks in Sault Ste. Marie last week.
-
NASA reveals results of highly anticipated report into UFO sightings
After a year-long study into unidentified anomalous phenomena, NASA on Thursday said there is not enough data yet to understand what the objects are or whether they are definitively linked to extraterrestrial life.
-
Sudbury’s farmers market moving into huge new space downtown
The Sudbury Market is on the move to Elm Place in downtown Sudbury next month.
Kitchener
-
'I did not do that': Former Kitchener neurologist denies conducting breast exams during cross-examination questions
A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexual assault is denying touching patients inappropriately as cross-examination by the Crown continues.
-
Additional supports requested as roughly 3,000 Waterloo Region children face food insecurity
As kids return to school, local food groups say they are seeing an increase in children going to class hungry.
-
Radio silenced, a ransacked shed has the Cambridge Amateur Radio Club off-air
The Cambridge Amateur Radio club is off the air, for now.