B.C. sex assault victim gets apology, no justice 6 years after RCMP failed to investigate attack

A B.C. woman (left) who was sexually assaulted in White Rock in 2015 and waited years to be taken seriously by the RCMP sits down for an interview with CTV News reporter Alissa Thibault. A B.C. woman (left) who was sexually assaulted in White Rock in 2015 and waited years to be taken seriously by the RCMP sits down for an interview with CTV News reporter Alissa Thibault.

Vancouver Top Stories