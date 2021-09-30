B.C. server who was fired after asking staff to use they/them pronouns awarded $30K
A transgender server who was fired from a restaurant on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast after asking staff to use their correct pronouns has been awarded $30,000 in compensation.
In a ruling this week, the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal found Jessie Nelson, who is non-binary and uses the pronouns they and them, was discriminated against based on their gender identity and expression.
The tribunal heard the problems at Buono Osteria, an Italian eatery in the town of Gibsons, began shortly after Nelson began working there in May 2019.
While general manager Ryan Kingsberry and other staff members made an earnest effort to refer to Nelson by the proper pronouns – with Kingsberry on some occasions even correcting employees who slipped up – the server faced increasing pushback from bartender Brian Gobelle.
According to the ruling, issued Wednesday by tribunal member Devyn Cousineau, the bartender continued referring to Nelson by the pronouns she and her despite multiple requests, and used gendered nicknames such as "sweetheart," "sweetie" and "honey" against their objections.
"The relationship degraded relatively quickly," Cousineau wrote. "Nelson experienced the nicknames as offensive, degrading and minimizing. Sweetie, sweetheart and honey are all nicknames traditionally used for women and femme people. They specifically undermined and erased Jessie Nelson's gender identity."
INCREASING TENSIONS AT WORK
Their working relationship soured even more after a staff meeting in June, during which Nelson suggested Buono Osteria greet guests with terms such as "folks" and "friends" to avoid accidentally misgendering them.
Gobelle left the meeting in a huff, the tribunal heard, and subsequently made Nelson's job difficult by sometimes refusing to co-operate or communicate on drink orders.
The tensions eventually erupted into a verbal altercation, which ended with the bartender approaching head chef Michael Buono in the restaurant's private dining room and threatening to quit.
The tribunal heard Nelson then gave Gobelle a "parting slap on the back" and said, sarcastically, something to the effect of, "Have a good night, sweetie."
The server acknowledged trying to use Gobelle's own language to hurt him, telling the tribunal it was "not (their) finest hour."
FIRED WITHOUT CAUSE
Days after the incident, Nelson received a phone call from Kingsberry informing them they were being fired without cause during their probationary period. Nelson had only been working at Buono Osteria for about four weeks.
In a conversation on speaker phone, witnessed by another employee and a friend of Nelson's, the server pressed the general manager for details and was told they had come off "too strong too fast" and been too "militant" – a term Nelson said they had heard from Gobelle previously.
Kingsberry did not appear at the tribunal's hearing, leaving the testimony of Nelson and the two witnesses to the phone call uncontested.
While management at the restaurant tried to argue the firing resulted from Nelson slapping Gobelle's back – something they and the bartender tried to frame as an assault – it was never mentioned on the call, and Cousineau was unconvinced.
"It is apparent that Jessie Nelson was terminated in connection with their efforts to address discrimination," the tribunal member wrote. "They were terminated because of how they responded to discrimination. They were held to a higher standard of conduct than Mr. Gobelle, and the discriminatory context of the dispute was ignored."
COMPENSATION AND TRAINING
When deciding on damages, Cousineau considered the nature of the discrimination, the social context in which it happened, and the effect on the complainant.
When summing up the impacts on Nelson, the tribunal member chose to quote from the server's testimony. Nelson told the tribunal their interview at Buono Osteria was one of the first where they felt confident enough to disclose their gender identity.
"I was like, you know what, I'm going to be fully myself. I deserve that. I'm 32 years old. I've lived long enough pretending," Nelson told the tribunal.
They said the subsequent treatment they experienced, and their eventual firing, was "devastating."
"It's a piece of trauma in a long line of trauma for a trans person living a trans experience," Nelson said.
"I am here today in bringing this forward because it is important for me, as a trans person, to have my existence respected. I'm a human being, with a beating heart and a desire to be seen and valued and heard in the world. And I'm also here for every other current and future trans or queer person working in a service or customer-facing setting so that hopefully this doesn't happen anymore."
For his part, Gobelle's memory was described as "very poor," which he blamed on a head injury.
Cousineau ultimately ordered the restaurant and Gobelle to pay Nelson $10,000 combined, and for the restaurant, Kingsberry and Buono to pay them another $20,000.
The restaurant was also ordered to implement mandatory training for staff on human rights in the workplace lasting no less than two hours.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Canada marks first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | Canada marks first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Thursday marks Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, as communities across the country honour Indigenous survivors and children who disappeared from the residential school system.
In their words: Leaders on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
On the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, prominent voices from Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities shared their thoughts on what the day means to them and what they hope it means to Canadians.
Growing number of Canadians aware of mistreatment of Indigenous people, blame government: survey
A new survey suggests that there is growing awareness of Canada's mistreatment of Indigenous people, and an increasing number of Canadians say the onus is on the federal government to achieve economic and social equality for Indigenous communities.
Sask. reports more than 600 new COVID-19 cases for the first time
Saskatchewan hit a devastating marker Thursday when the province recorded more than 600 new COVID-19 cases for the first time.
These 7 symptoms best predict a novel coronavirus infection, epidemiologists say
A team of epidemiologists in the U.K. has determined that a set of seven symptoms, when expressed together, best predict SARS-CoV-2 infection in the community, including loss of smell and taste, fever, cough, chills, appetite loss and muscle aches.
Sask. Party MLA resigns from government caucus after 'misrepresenting her vaccination status'
Long-time MLA Nadine Wilson has resigned from the Sask. Party caucus after “misrepresenting her vaccination status.”
Bacon prices reach all-time high in Canada
As grocery prices continue to rise, the price of bacon in Canada reached an all-time high last month, according to data from Statistics Canada.
U.S. Olympic gold medallist pleads guilty in Capitol riot and will help prosecutors in future cases
U.S. Olympic gold medalist Klete Keller pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony charge of obstructing the Electoral College proceedings on Jan. 6 -- and in a surprise move, plans to cooperate with the Justice Department and potentially testify against other alleged rioters.
Woman who survived Spanish flu, world war succumbs to COVID-19 in Connecticut
Primetta Giacopini died of COVID-19 in Connecticut after losing her mother to the 1918 Spanish flu more than 100 years ago.
Vancouver Island
-
Marking Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Vancouver Island
Vancouver Island residents are encouraged to join people across the country in commemorating Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Thursday.
-
3 men from Lower Mainland arrested for refusing to wear masks, threatening BC Ferries passengers
Three men from the Lower Mainland were arrested last week after refusing to wear face masks on a BC Ferries vessel bound for Vancouver Island.
-
Qualicum Bay pub sets up tiny picnic table for squirrel named Charlie
Despite the name of this historic roadhouse, there's no "Crown and Anchor" here. What you will find, instead, are guests who are cute and furry.
Calgary
-
CAF, Red Cross, and assistance from other provinces coming to aid Alberta hospitals
Premier Jason Kenney announced other provinces will assist Alberta’s overwhelmed healthcare system.
-
No truth to the rumour: Alberta will not go into lockdown next week
The Alberta government has confirmed to CTV News that the province will remain open, dispelling rumours floating on social media saying otherwise.
-
'It's really scary': Alberta physicians face more aggressive, misinformed patients
Some family physicians in Alberta say they are dealing with an increasing number of aggressive, misinformed and untrusting patients who want a note exempting them from getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
Edmonton
-
CAF, Red Cross, and assistance from other provinces coming to aid Alberta hospitals
Premier Jason Kenney announced other provinces will assist Alberta’s overwhelmed healthcare system.
-
'It's really scary': Alberta physicians face more aggressive, misinformed patients
Some family physicians in Alberta say they are dealing with an increasing number of aggressive, misinformed and untrusting patients who want a note exempting them from getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Edmonton IKEA partners with Indigenous artist on Truth and Reconciliation Day
Prints of a painting by a local Indigenous artist are exclusively available at the IKEA in south Edmonton, with all proceeds going towards the Orange Shirt Foundation.
Toronto
-
Ontario marks inaugural National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
For residential school survivor James Bird, the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation represented an incredible moment to work toward healing, but he wanted Canadians to remember why it was being marked.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Canada marks first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Thursday marks Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, as communities across the country honour Indigenous survivors and children who disappeared from the residential school system.
-
Man found with gunshot wounds in Greektown school parking lot dies
Toronto police say that a man found with gunshot wounds in a Greektown school parking lot Thursday morning has died.
Montreal
-
Ceremonies, celebrations and calls to action mark first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Ceremonies, celebrations and a march through downtown Montreal will mark the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation - commonly called Orange Shirt Day - which honours victims and survivors of Canada's residential schools program.
-
Montreal Canadiens will soon be playing to a packed house
At a Thursday press conference in Quebec City, officials announced that certain COVID measures for theatres, auditoriums and organized public gatherings would be relaxed.
-
One bath a week: damning report by Quebec ombudsperson
The quality of home care has been denounced once again by the Quebec ombudsperson, in a damning report tabled Thursday in the National Assembly.
Winnipeg
-
'This is an awakening': stories of Truth and Reconciliation from across Canada
For the first time ever, Canada will recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation – a day that has been called for in this country for nearly six years. Here are the stories from survivors – stories of abuse, grief, the resilience to overcome, and a sense of pride from all across Canada.
-
Winnipeg police arrest two men after violent afternoon robbery
Two men are facing charges after a violent bike theft on Wednesday afternoon.
-
'Unity Walk' reaches destination on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
A 1000-kilometre walk ended outside the Manitoba Legislative Building on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. reports more than 600 new COVID-19 cases for the first time
Saskatchewan hit a devastating marker Thursday when the province recorded more than 600 new COVID-19 cases for the first time.
-
Sask. Party MLA resigns from government caucus after 'misrepresenting her vaccination status'
Long-time MLA Nadine Wilson has resigned from the Sask. Party caucus after “misrepresenting her vaccination status.”
-
13-year-old charged with first degree murder remains in custody
A 13-year-old boy accused of first degree murder in connection to a homicide appeared by video at provincial court in Melfort, Sask.
Regina
-
Sask. reports more than 600 new COVID-19 cases for the first time
Saskatchewan hit a devastating marker Thursday when the province recorded more than 600 new COVID-19 cases for the first time.
-
Sask. Party MLA resigns from government caucus after 'misrepresenting her vaccination status'
Long-time MLA Nadine Wilson has resigned from the Sask. Party caucus after “misrepresenting her vaccination status.”
-
Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan puts names to 300 of 751 unmarked graves
In June, the Cowessess First Nation announced it had used ground-penetrating radar to discover as many as 751 graves near the school site and have since identified about 300 unmarked graves.
Atlantic
-
Marking the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation across the Maritimes
Canadians across the country paused to reflect on the legacy of residential schools on Thursday, marking the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw fishery symbolic of fight for Indigenous self-governance
The chief of Sipekne'katik First Nation in Nova Scotia remembers when the Indigenous fishery first made headlines in the late '90s.
-
New Brunswick reports two deaths; 99 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday
New Brunswick is reporting two new COVID-19-related deaths and 99 new cases on Thursday.
London
-
Search for unmarked graves planned at former Mount Elgin Residential School in Ontario
The Chippewa of the Thames First Nation (COTTFN) is planning to begin a search for unmarked graves at the former Mount Elgin Industrial Residential School (MEIRS) in Muncey, Ont.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Canada marks first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Thursday marks Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, as communities across the country honour Indigenous survivors and children who disappeared from the residential school system.
-
'It's a very important piece': Indigenous-themed mural at library to be used for 'storytime'
It's a mural designed to get people talking.
Northern Ontario
-
A time for self-learning and reflection: northern Ont. chief
Chief Brent Bisaillon is one of the youngest Indigenous leaders in the country. He's hoping Canadians will use the day to do some self-learning about the importance of truth and reconciliation.
-
Timmins rallies for truth and reconciliation
Coinciding with the inaugural National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, the Timmins Native Friendship Centre's seventh annual Orange Shirt Day Walk was all the more significant for organizers and community members.
-
Northern Ontario church leader welcomes National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
"I think it's about time and I'm glad it's happened," said Bishop Thomas Dowd of the Sault Ste. Marie Diocese, after a recent apology made by Canadian Catholic bishops and a pledge of $30-million towards residential school survivors.
Kitchener
-
'Didn't expect so many people': Large crowd walks through Kitchener on first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
On Canada’s first ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, hundreds of people in mostly orange shirts started a walk near The Healing of The Seven Generations in Kitchener, which stretched through the downtown and ended at the clock tower in Victoria Park.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Canada marks first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Thursday marks Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, as communities across the country honour Indigenous survivors and children who disappeared from the residential school system.
-
Some ways non-Indigenous people can mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Ontario
For the first time, Canada is observing a new statutory holiday to commemorate the tragic legacy of residential schools in Canada.