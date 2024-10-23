B.C. senior solves mystery, talks chicken, and sings song on wonder-filled walk

VANCOUVER, B.C. -

When Barry Devonald went for a walk that day he was striving to solve a mystery surrounding an unexpected sound.

“It goes, ‘Awhoooo,’” Barry says, re-creating what seemed like an animal’s howl.

When asked what he thought caused it, Barry laughs, “A guy going, ‘Awhooo’!”

It certainly wouldn’t be a wolf, seeing as he lives so close to downtown. But then again, there is that neighbour’s chicken.

“I’ll call it,” Barry says after walking over to a fence and imitating a clucking chicken. “Bwak-ak-ak-ak!”

Barry says he first learned to parlez in poultry while growing-up in Northern England.

“This woman used to throw the seeds around to get the chickens to come to her and she would go ‘bwak-ak-ak-ak,’” Barry smiles. “So I try to do the same.”

Barry says the chicken usually comes when he calls and he stops to feed it. Although there’s no sign of it today, Barry is undeterred. His mission remains.

“I’m always looking for something that might attract my attention,” Barry says.

And more than walking around his neighbourhood, Barry says he prefers to wander.

“Most of the time I find something that’s interesting,” Barry smiles.

Which brings us back to that day he was searching for who or what had been howling.

“Oh! It’s here,” Barry smiles, pointing to a large white dog peering out from behind a fence. “There he is!”

Barry calls the creature a “wolf dog” and says he couldn’t be more wonderful.

“It makes me happy,” Barry says.

So happy, the canine’s call of the wild might lead Barry to answer in song.

“I may wander where I please,” Barry starts singing, showcasing his years worth of performing experience.

“I think singing adds to the happiness,” he smiles.

But you don’t need to be a trained singer to get that bursting-into-song sort of feeling.

All you need to do is start looking for the wonder that surrounds you, Barry says, and really see it.

“And this would be a magic world to me,” Barry continues singing on his way back home, with a smile on his face.