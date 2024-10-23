VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Suspicious fire in toilet paper aisle of B.C. superstore under investigation

    A screengrab form a video posted to Facebook shows a fire in the toilet paper aisle of a B.C. Superstore. (mage credit: Facebook/D-Ball Duggz) A screengrab form a video posted to Facebook shows a fire in the toilet paper aisle of a B.C. Superstore. (mage credit: Facebook/D-Ball Duggz)
    A Real Canadian Superstore in B.C.'s Fraser Valley was evacuated Tuesday night due to a "suspicious" fire in the toilet paper aisle, according to authorities.

    Local Mounties and firefighters were called to the big-box store in Mission around 11 p.m., just before closing time.

    "Smoke from the fire quickly spread throughout the store, and the sprinkler system was activated. All customers and employees exited safely, although some experienced minor smoke inhalation," a news release from the Mission RCMP said.

    "The fire department was able to put out the fire before it could spread to other parts of the store, however the smoke and water damage is significant, and the store remains closed."

    The investigation so far has involved reviewing CCTV video and interviewing witnesses, leading police to believe the fire was likely deliberately set – but the RCMP says arson has not been confirmed.

    Anyone with information who has not spoken to police is urged to call 604-826-7161.

