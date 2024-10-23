Suspect charged with stealing $56K worth of goods from Metrotown: RCMP

Mounties in Burnaby say a man they identified as a suspect in a string of thefts from a single store in Metrotown has been criminally charged.

The six alleged thefts were caught on surveillance camera between Sept. 8 and 17, during which the suspect stole more than $56,000 worth of merchandise, the Burnaby RCMP says.

Police say the suspect was arrested at the mall on Sept. 28.

Six charges of theft over $5,000 have now been approved against 41-year-old Darryl John Dolan, Mounties announced Wednesday.

“The partnerships our team has fostered with local businesses has gone a long way in progressing files like this into the court system,” said Sgt. Neil Jones in a news release. “Often, there are only a few individuals responsible for an overwhelming number of these types of crimes, which makes these targeted enforcement projects necessary.”

Police say Dolan remains in custody pending his next court appearance.