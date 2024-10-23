VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Suspect charged with stealing $56K worth of goods from Metrotown: RCMP

    The inside of Metrotown mall in Burnaby, B.C., is seen in this undated image. (Shutterstock) The inside of Metrotown mall in Burnaby, B.C., is seen in this undated image. (Shutterstock)
    Share

    Mounties in Burnaby say a man they identified as a suspect in a string of thefts from a single store in Metrotown has been criminally charged.

    The six alleged thefts were caught on surveillance camera between Sept. 8 and 17, during which the suspect stole more than $56,000 worth of merchandise, the Burnaby RCMP says.

    Police say the suspect was arrested at the mall on Sept. 28.

    Six charges of theft over $5,000 have now been approved against 41-year-old Darryl John Dolan, Mounties announced Wednesday. 

    “The partnerships our team has fostered with local businesses has gone a long way in progressing files like this into the court system,” said Sgt. Neil Jones in a news release. “Often, there are only a few individuals responsible for an overwhelming number of these types of crimes, which makes these targeted enforcement projects necessary.”

    Police say Dolan remains in custody pending his next court appearance.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News