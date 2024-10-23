B.C. teacher ordered to take remedial course after 'physical confrontation' with Grade 6 student

A Vancouver teacher who has been suspended without pay twice in as many years has been ordered to complete a remedial course, lest her teaching certificate be revoked, according to the regulatory body for the profession.

A consent resolution agreement between Lisa Schwarz and the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation published last week summarizes two reports the Vancouver School District made to the regulator while she worked at two different elementary schools.

‘Physical confrontation’ bruises student’s hand

The first is from the 2021-2022 school year, when Schwarz was teaching a learning support program—which is for kids with “a severe deficit in reading,” according to the school board—with a small group of upper elementary students.

In one incident, the teacher prevented a Grade 6 student from leaving the classroom during recess, which resulted in a “physical confrontation,” according to the consent agreement.

Schwarz decided to keep the student in class to complete unfinished work, then stood in front of the door with her hand on the handle, blocking the student from leaving.

“(The student) came to the door and tried to reach around Schwarz to the handle. (The student) struggled to get to the doorknob, and physical contact occurred between Schwarz and (the student). (Their) hand became bruised. Schwarz continued to prevent (the student) from leaving the class until recess ended,” the document reads.

That same year, Schwartz also failed to adequately supervise students on multiple occasions, texted a student on her personal cellphone, and once asked the students “Why can’t you guys act like normal people?” in frustration, according to the agreement.

The district subsequently suspended Schwarz for three days without pay and removed her from the learning support program, the regulator said.

Inappropriate video

At a second school during the 2022-2023 school year, the district again suspended Schwartz without pay, this time for five days.

According to the regulator, that stemmed from an incident in which the teacher “used inappropriate methods to address students’ interest in a controversial public figure known for making problematic statements about women.”

Schwartz shared an anecdote about sexual assault and the justice system to her Grade 5/6 class and showed a video that included “age-inappropriate content, language, and discussions of sexual violence.”

Another listed incident says Schwarz failed to ensure students followed proper safety protocols when using a microscope.

Regulator’s ruling

The body accepted that Schwarz has taken steps to improve her classroom management skills and “address the underlying issues that contributed to her conduct.”

Still, the commissioner wrote that the teacher “failed to create a safe, positive learning environment and did not treat students respectfully,” and that she “demonstrated inadequate regard for students’ developmental maturity, backgrounds, needs and emotional safety.”

The commissioner said Schwarz agreed to a reprimand, and will have to complete a course called “Creating a Positive Learning Environment” and provide proof of completion.

If Schwarz does not complete the course, the commissioner may require the Vancouver School District to suspend Schwarz’s teaching certificate until she finishes, according to the agreement.