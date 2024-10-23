VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • B.C. Green leader spoke with NDP's Eby, but didn't pick up when Conservatives called

    B.C. Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau speaks to supporters following her loss in the Victoria-Beacon Hill riding while at election headquarters in Victoria, B.C., on Saturday, October 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito B.C. Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau speaks to supporters following her loss in the Victoria-Beacon Hill riding while at election headquarters in Victoria, B.C., on Saturday, October 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
    Share

    Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau says the starting place to supporting whichever party comes to power in British Columbia is her party's platform.

    Furstenau says she has taken a call from NDP Leader David Eby, but didn't answer the phone when B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad called, adding she didn't recognize the number.

    Furstenau says comments made by some Conservative candidates who won their ridings are truly disturbing, including racist, dehumanizing, homophobic and conspiratorial statements.

    She says she has yet to see a satisfactory response from Rustad over what his candidates have said, noting that elected representatives have a serious burden to hold themselves to a high standard.

    The NDP is elected or leading in 46 ridings and the Conservatives in 45 following Saturday's election, both short of the 47 ridings required for a majority, although the final count will be held this weekend along with two recounts.

    If the outcome remains the same, the two elected Green members could hold the balance of power, and Furstenau says her goal until all the votes are in is to help those candidates get settled into the legislature. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2024. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News