Man dead, watchdog notified after police shooting near B.C. hospital

A man is dead following an RCMP shooting near a hospital in B.C.’s Okanagan on Tuesday afternoon, prompting an investigation by the province’s police watchdog.

Officers were called to Government Street in Penticton, near Penticton Regional Hospital, around 3:15 p.m. following reports of a man “acting erratically, and possibly holding a weapon,” the Independent Investigations Office said in a news release Wednesday.

“Police attempted to arrest the man, leading to an interaction with one officer,” the IIO said. “The officer suffered an injury during the interaction and discharged their firearm.”

The suspect suffered life-threatening injuries and later died in hospital, despite the efforts of first responders and medical staff.

His name has not been released.

The B.C. RCMP said the officer involved was treated in hospital as well, but did not disclose the extent or nature of the member’s injuries. He had been discharged by Wednesday morning.

In a separate news release, the RCMP said the officers were responding to “multiple 911 calls” of a man “reportedly waving a knife around” prior to the shooting.

The force did not specify whether a knife was recovered from the scene, and said it would not be providing further information while the incident is under IIO investigation.

The watchdog is tasked with investigating all officer-involved incidents that result in death or serious harm, regardless of whether there is any allegation of wrongdoing on the part of police.

In its news release on Tuesday’s shooting, the IIO said its early investigative steps will “seek to confirm the details leading up to the incident, and if the force used by police was necessary, reasonable, and proportionate in the circumstances.”

While the watchdog noted the incident played out near Penticton Regional Hospital, it’s unclear whether the suspect had any recent association with the hospital. CTV News has reached out to the IIO for more information.