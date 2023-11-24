B.C. seeks forfeiture of 10 properties owned by alleged drug dealer
The B.C. government wants 10 properties in Prince George forfeited for their alleged use in a years-long drug trafficking operation.
The province's Director of Civil Forfeiture claims in a lawsuit filed in B.C. Supreme Court that properties owned by Daniel Prediger should be handed over to the government because of their use in “unlawful activity.”
The civil forfeiture lawsuit filed in Victoria alleges Prediger is a member of a drug trafficking organization who bought properties with illicit proceeds from activities in Prince George, about 700 kilometres north of Vancouver.
The director alleges Prediger owned some of the properties through a company registered in B.C. called JLD Enterprises Ltd.
Prediger is the “sole director and operating mind” of the company, which was registered to his last known address on Riverview Road in Prince George, the lawsuit says.
In May 2023, the lawsuit says the company transferred ownership of three of the properties to Prediger for $1 each and “other good and valuable consideration.”
Those properties, according to BC Assessment, are townhouses built in the 1960s.
The lawsuit says garbage collected in 2017 from the Riverview Road home contained records of drug sales and debts, as well as plastic bags contaminated with cocaine and a drug cutting agent.
The civil forfeiture claim also says one of Prediger's associates sold heroin to an undercover police officer in 2018 on his behalf.
It says other properties allegedly used by Prediger and his associates contained documents including cheques from JLD Enterprises, a prohibited “morning star” weapon, as well as drugs including methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and psilocybin.
The director claims the properties were used for drug dealing and tax evasion, and Prediger's legitimate income was “insufficient” to enable him to own them.
None of the allegations have been tested or proven in court and Prediger has not filed a response to the lawsuit.
The 10 properties have a combined assessed value of more than $2.2 million. An online search of B.C. court records shows Prediger faced several traffic violations in Prince George between 2009 and 2021, but he hasn't been charged with any drug offences described in the civil forfeiture lawsuit.
In a ruling released by the B.C. Court of Appeal in March 2023 in an unrelated drug trafficking case, Sgt. Chad Chamberlain with the Prince George RCMP called Prediger “'a significant figure in the local drug trade' who 'operates at a higher-level.”' Neither Chamberlain nor a lawyer who previously represented Prediger responded to requests for comment.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Hamas frees first batch of hostages under temporary ceasefire, including 13 Israelis
Hamas on Friday released 24 hostages who had been held captive in Gaza for weeks, including 13 Israelis, 10 people from Thailand and one from the Philippines, according to Qatar, in the first stage in a swap for Palestinians prisoners in Israel under a four-day ceasefire deal.
BREAKING Victims of Rainbow Bridge crash identified as American couple
The two people who were killed in the crash at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing have been identified as a married couple, the Niagara Falls Police Department confirmed Friday.
Russian lawmaker disputes report saying he adopted a child taken from a Ukrainian children's home
A Russian lawmaker and staunch supporter of President Vladimir Putin has denied media allegations that he adopted a missing 2-year-old girl who was removed from a Ukrainian children's home and changed her name in Russia.
Video shows chicken taking a ride on Toronto subway
This week, video of a chicken riding a TTC subway train surfaced on social media, to the delight and curiosity of Torontonians across the city.
Mastermind Toys files for creditor protection
Mastermind Toys, one of Canada’s iconic specialty toy stores, has filed for creditor protection, the company announced Friday.
World's largest iceberg breaks free, heads toward Southern Ocean
The world's largest iceberg is on the move for the first time in more than three decades, scientists said on Friday.
Canada's dairy industry scores big win in imports dispute with U.S.: minister
It's the second dispute resolution panel in three years to explore U.S. complaints that Canada is unfairly favouring processors over producers.
Fraudsters are getting better at what they do, and it's costing Canadians billions
In the past decade, incidents of fraud have risen sharply across Canada. But in that same time, the proportion of cases solved by law enforcement has reached a 20-year low, leaving tens of thousands of victims and millions of dollars in losses unresolved.
BREAKING South African Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius granted parole 10 years after killing his girlfriend
Double-amputee Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius was granted parole Friday, 10 years after shooting his girlfriend through a toilet door at his home in South Africa in a killing that jolted the world.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria supportive housing provider says concerning levels of fentanyl found in air-quality tests
A Greater Victoria housing provider is introducing new safety measures at one of its supportive housing sites after air-quality testing found fentanyl concentrations inside.
-
'It's a miracle': Missing B.C. cat found after almost 7 months far from home
A cat named Mucky has been reunited with his Vancouver Island family after being missing since May.
-
Woman facing 5 criminal charges after West Vancouver wrong-way crash
A 29-year-old woman is facing five charges of dangerous driving causing bodily harm after she and five others were injured in a wrong-way highway crash in West Vancouver.
Calgary
-
Calgary police officer who avoided jail time over prisoner assault dismissed
A Calgary police officer who was found guilty of assault causing bodily harm in connection with a 2017 arrest has been fired, officials said Friday.
-
Family of missing Calgary woman seeks help to find her
A Calgary family is reaching out to the public for information to help revitalize the search for a 42-year-old woman who's been missing for almost a year.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Another above seasonal weekend to wrap up November
The final weekend of November will bring daytime highs around 5 C with overnight lows of -4 C, which is consistent with the above seasonal conditions that have dominated this month.
Edmonton
-
Local businesses put out own advent calendars to count down the holidays
While Christmas is more than a month away, some Edmonton businesses are finding ways for people to enjoy the festivities leading up to the holiday through a childhood staple: advent calendars.
-
Oilers visit Capitals in early Friday afternoon puck drop
The surprising Washington Capitals look to continue their winning ways when they return from the Thanksgiving break and play host to the struggling Edmonton Oilers on Friday afternoon.
-
5 Lowe's locations in Edmonton area to be rebranded Rona+
Five Lowe's locations in the Edmonton area are being rebranded Rona+ "over the coming weeks," according to a media release from Rona, a Canadian home-improvement and construction materials retail chain owned by U.S. equity firm Sycamore Partners.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Victims of Rainbow Bridge crash identified as American couple
The two people who were killed in the crash at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing have been identified as a married couple, the Niagara Falls Police Department confirmed Friday.
-
Video shows chicken taking a ride on Toronto subway
This week, video of a chicken riding a TTC subway train surfaced on social media, to the delight and curiosity of Torontonians across the city.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford defends use of foreign workers at Stellantis battery plant
Ontario Premier Doug Ford defended the use of at least 900 foreign workers to build its new electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor, Ont. on Friday.
Montreal
-
Quebec woman, 61, killed hours after police called to her home, suspect arrested
A 61-year-old woman was stabbed to death inside her apartment Thursday in Montreal's northern suburb hours after police visited the home.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Hamas frees first batch of hostages under temporary ceasefire, including 13 Israelis
Hamas on Friday released 24 hostages who had been held captive in Gaza for weeks, including 13 Israelis, 10 people from Thailand and one from the Philippines, according to Qatar, in the first stage in a swap for Palestinians prisoners in Israel under a four-day ceasefire deal.
-
Some major Quebec unions still on strike; Common Front members back at work
The FIQ and FAE strikes continued on Friday, while the three-day Common Front strike ended on Thursday evening. Only the major federation of teachers' unions (Fédération autonome de l'enseignement - FAE), which represents 66,000 primary and secondary teachers, is on indefinite strike.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba government to hire more staff to speed up hospital discharge times
The Manitoba government is recruiting more staff to speed up hospital discharge times.
-
Winnipeg-born actor starring in “Frasier” reboot
When Dr. Frasier Crane made his return to the small screen last month, with his signature bon mots and sarcasm, a Winnipeg-born actor was by his side.
-
Manitoba introduces bill to temporarily lift provincial tax on fuel
The Manitoba government has introduced a bill to temporarily lift the provincial tax on fuel.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teacher on trial for sexual exploitation says he asked student over 'out of empathy'
A former Saskatoon high school teacher charged with sexual exploitation, and his alleged victim, both took the stand for a second time on Thursday.
-
Home prices could drop by 10 per cent in early 2024: TD
TD Bank says home prices could drop as much as 10 per cent on average by early 2024 thanks to a surge in housing supply in some provinces.
-
Carbon monoxide detectors now mandatory for all homes in Saskatoon
The City of Saskatoon is making carbon monoxide (CO) detectors mandatory in all residential buildings in the city.
Regina
-
Sask. premier concerned over 'anti-Semitic chant' heard at legislature
Premier Scott Moe is concerned about an ‘anti-Semitic chant’ used during a pro-Palestinian demonstration at the legislature this week.
-
Riders' Trevor Harris wants 'alpha male' for new coach, says recovery going well
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris says he’s had conversations but will not get a say in who the team hires as its next head coach.
-
Regina sinkhole becomes a makeshift Christmas display
Residents in Regina’s Normanview neighbourhood have found a festive way to deal with a pothole-turned-sinkhole they’ve been asking the city to repair for more than a month’s time.
Atlantic
-
Justin Bourque facing charges after inmate assaulted: N.B. RCMP
The man who shot and killed three RCMP officers and wounded two others in Moncton, N.B., almost 10 years ago is now facing assault and weapon charges.
-
N.S. 2020 firehall shooting under review by Ontario unit
The Ontario Special Investigations Unit (SIU) will be reviewing new information surrounding the police shooting outside a Nova Scotia fire hall more than three years ago.
-
Multiple cars damaged by stolen front-end loader in Dartmouth, N.S., police say
The Halifax Regional Police is investigating multiple hit and runs in Dartmouth, N.S., that they believe involved a stolen front-end loader.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Victims of Rainbow Bridge crash identified as American couple
The two people who were killed in the crash at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing have been identified as a married couple, the Niagara Falls Police Department confirmed Friday.
-
More people giving up pets due to increased cost of living
Finances have always factored into the decision for some to surrender their pets, but it has become a more common motivator.
-
Holiday Train weaves its way through London Thursday night
Entertainers travel the rails through Canada and the U.S, giving free concerts and spreading festive spirit.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Victims of Rainbow Bridge crash identified as American couple
The two people who were killed in the crash at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing have been identified as a married couple, the Niagara Falls Police Department confirmed Friday.
-
Pedestrian killed after being struck by pickup truck in North Bay
North Bay police are investigating after a pedestrian struck by a pickup truck Thursday evening died of their injuries.
-
'Calculated': Former Ont. doctor sentenced to 9 years after 13 female patients sexually assaulted
Once the only doctor in a small town in southern Ontario, a former family physician has been sentenced to nine years in jail after he was found to have sexually assaulted more than a dozen female patients at his York region clinic.
Kitchener
-
A look at co-op housing in Waterloo Region as feds boost funding
This week’s fiscal update from the federal government highlights the idea of using co-operative housing as a tool in the battle for housing affordability.
-
Strange odour prompts temporary closure of Uptown Waterloo LCBO
The LCBO in Uptown Waterloo was forced to shut its doors for a few hours on Thursday evening due to a pungent odour.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Ontario couple walks away from $140K after dispute with developer
The last year and a half have been an emotional roller coaster for engaged couple Joe Jennison and Alicia Murrell.