B.C. search and rescue team says 'treasured member' died in recent avalanche

One of the two people killed in an avalanche in B.C.'s Cariboo region last weekend was an off-duty volunteer member of the local search and rescue team.

Two people skiing in the backcountry on Potato Peak, approximately 40 kilometres south of Tatla Lake, were buried by an avalanche on Feb. 11 and did not survive.

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue did not identify the person who died, but released a statement expressing their "immense sorrow" and paying tribute to their team member.

"This member was a treasured part of our team. They were dedicated, passionate and full of joy. Always spending their free time in nature; whether that be rock climbing, hiking, skiing or capturing its magic through photography. Their love for the outdoors, and the enchantment it holds, was evident in all they did," the statement said.

"This member’s kind soul and bright light will be significantly missed."

The second person who died is also described as a "dear friend" in the statement.

The SAR team was among those called to respond to the avalanche after the two people were reported overdue, and members were among those who made the "heartbreaking" discovery, the statement says. Critical Incident Stress Management is being made available for the entire team.

The two deaths bring the number of avalanche-related fatalities in the province so far this year up to seven, putting it on track to be the deadliest in decades. Last month, avalanches in B.C. were responsible for the deaths of two Nelson police officers skiing near Kaslo, a snowmobiler near Valemount, and a pair of twin brothers from the U.S. who were heli-skiing near Revelstoke.

CCSAR's statement describes the conditions as "unprecedented" and the risk as "horrifically unforgiving" for even the most experienced backcountry enthusiasts.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Becca Clarkson