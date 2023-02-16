B.C. search and rescue team says 'treasured member' died in recent avalanche
One of the two people killed in an avalanche in B.C.'s Cariboo region last weekend was an off-duty volunteer member of the local search and rescue team.
Two people skiing in the backcountry on Potato Peak, approximately 40 kilometres south of Tatla Lake, were buried by an avalanche on Feb. 11 and did not survive.
Central Cariboo Search and Rescue did not identify the person who died, but released a statement expressing their "immense sorrow" and paying tribute to their team member.
"This member was a treasured part of our team. They were dedicated, passionate and full of joy. Always spending their free time in nature; whether that be rock climbing, hiking, skiing or capturing its magic through photography. Their love for the outdoors, and the enchantment it holds, was evident in all they did," the statement said.
"This member’s kind soul and bright light will be significantly missed."
The second person who died is also described as a "dear friend" in the statement.
The SAR team was among those called to respond to the avalanche after the two people were reported overdue, and members were among those who made the "heartbreaking" discovery, the statement says. Critical Incident Stress Management is being made available for the entire team.
The two deaths bring the number of avalanche-related fatalities in the province so far this year up to seven, putting it on track to be the deadliest in decades. Last month, avalanches in B.C. were responsible for the deaths of two Nelson police officers skiing near Kaslo, a snowmobiler near Valemount, and a pair of twin brothers from the U.S. who were heli-skiing near Revelstoke.
CCSAR's statement describes the conditions as "unprecedented" and the risk as "horrifically unforgiving" for even the most experienced backcountry enthusiasts.
With files from CTV Vancouver's Becca Clarkson
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. drugmaker Genexa to send children's pain and fever medication to Canada
Health Canada has provided U.S. drugmaker Genexa a temporary allowance to bring 'a limited amount' of its children's pain and fever drugs into Canada, the company has announced.
Student, 15, in critical condition after shooting at Toronto high school
A Grade 10 student has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a shooting at a high school in Toronto.
Bruce Willis' family shares an update on his health and new diagnosis
The family of Bruce Willis has announced the actor is suffering from a form of dementia called frontotemporal dementia, or FTD for short.
Downed objects most likely benign, Biden says, vowing new rules for U.S. skies
The three mysterious objects shot down over the U.S. and Canada earlier this month were likely no danger to national security, President Joe Biden said Thursday as he promised new rules to better govern the continent's crowded skies.
Perk or necessity? Hybrid work expectations differ between employers, employees
How to strike a balance between office life and remote work remains an enduring challenge for many businesses nearly three years after lockdowns upended how many Canadians work -- one that's made more difficult by the differing expectations between employers and employees.
Oppose Canada's 'xenophobic' foreign property tax, U.S. critics urge Biden admin
A New York congressman wants to enlist the U.S. secretary of state to oppose what he calls Ottawa's 'discriminatory' campaign against foreign property owners.
New images of 3 suspects linked to Ont. woman Elnaz Hajtamiri's kidnapping released by OPP
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) released a series of new images of people they say are wanted as suspects in the disappearance of an Ontario woman allegedly abducted in Wasaga Beach more than one year ago.
2 people arrested in 2021 death of Calgary toddler
Following 'a lengthy and complex investigation,' Calgary police have arrested a man and a woman in connection with the death of an 18-month-old boy in 2021.
Trudeau to deploy navy vessels to Haiti for intelligence gathering
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a slate of new supports for Haiti in the Bahamas on Thursday including humanitarian aid and some naval vessels to help with surveillance.
Vancouver Island
-
'Residents are clearly divided': BC Ferries halts terminal expansion on Denman Island after protests
BC Ferries is pumping the brakes on its plans to expand its ferry terminal on Denman Island following pushback from some residents.
-
Victoria police officer's lost notebook prompts call for OPCC investigation
Victoria police are asking B.C.'s Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner to open an investigation after learning that an officer's notebook was lost late last year.
-
Victoria prosthetic arm charity establishes locations in Ukraine
A Victoria charity group that develops low-cost prosthetic arms recently returned to Canada after travelling with a humanitarian group to Ukraine.
Calgary
-
Body found in Calgary park under investigation by Calgary homicide detectives
Calgary police are appealing to drivers who use a section of Deerfoot Trail in their morning commute to help officers as they investigate a suspicious death.
-
2 people arrested in 2021 death of Calgary toddler
Following 'a lengthy and complex investigation,' Calgary police have arrested a man and a woman in connection with the death of an 18-month-old boy in 2021.
-
13-year-old charged after man stabbed outside Calgary Tim Hortons
Calgary police say a teenager has been charged in connection to a stabbing outside a Tim Hortons.
Edmonton
-
Puljujarvi misses Oilers practice; Woodcroft says GM has 'a lot of balls in the air'
Forward Jesse Puljujarvi was absent from Oilers practice in Edmonton Thursday morning fuelling speculation that the former fourth-overall pick may be on his way out of town.
-
Jean says he won't recommend min. wage rollback as suspicion grows over secrecy of 3-year-old report
Alberta's jobs minister is still "reviewing" a minimum wage report delivered to the government in 2020 despite calls for Brian Jean to share it publicly – including from the man who led the panel that wrote it.
-
'It takes risk to build great things': Hundreds of insurance workers bound for downtown Edmonton
In what is being seen as a major boost to Edmonton's city centre, Lloyd Sadd Insurance is moving from 124 Street to 101 Street along with about 220 employees.
Toronto
-
Three international students killed in fiery Highway 427 crash identified
The High Commissioner for Bangladesh in Canada has confirmed the identities of three people who died in a fiery, high-speed crash late Monday night on a Highway 427 on-ramp.
-
Student, 15, in critical condition after shooting at Toronto high school
A Grade 10 student has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a shooting at a high school in Toronto.
-
Five-year-old boy in critical condition, mother dead after 90-feet fall into Niagara Gorge
Officials say a woman is dead and her five-year-old son is in critical condition after they fell into the gorge near the Cave of the Winds complex in Niagara Falls, New York.
Montreal
-
Postmedia CEO 'not sure it's the right time' for local ownership of Montreal Gazette
The head of Canada's largest newspaper publisher said he's 'not sure it's the right time' to consider allowing a group of local investors to take over the ownership of the Montreal Gazette.
-
Funeral for four-year-old boy killed in Quebec bus crash last week
A funeral was held Thursday for one of the two young children killed when a bus crashed into a daycare last week in Laval, Que., just north of Montreal. The ceremony for Jacob Gauthier took place around 11 a.m. at the Ste-Rose-de-Lima church, about two kilometres from the site of the tragedy.
-
Groupe TVA announces 240 job cuts as part of restructuring plan
Quebecor announced the elimination of 240 jobs, including 140 jobs being cut from Groupe TVA, due to what it described as a difficult context in the television industry. Another 100 positions related to other Quebecor entities are also being cut, the company announced in a news release on Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba, Saskatchewan justice ministers push for meeting on bail reform
The justice ministers of Manitoba and Saskatchewan are calling for a meeting with their federal, provincial and territorial counterparts on bail reform.
-
High school basketball coach steps away after confrontation with referee during game
A basketball game this past weekend between two Winnipeg high schools is attracting a lot of attention, and it isn't because of a spectacular play.
-
'It's wrong': Centre Flavie denies donation from Manitoba Housing resident
A Winnipeg woman is speaking out after she says she was discriminated against when trying to donate some gently used toys and clothing to a local not-for-profit this week.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Granite Curling Club building up for sale. Who will takeover the historic space?
A piece of Saskatoon history, the Granite Curling Club building, is on the market.
-
Sask. kids relying on specialized pediatric unit left in limbo as doctor departs
A Saskatchewan pediatric gastrointestinal unit may soon have no doctor left to staff it, leaving patients and their families scrambling for answers.
-
Sask. seeing shortage of qualified pilot applicants for air ambulance services
Air ambulance services in the province say they are feeling the impact of a shortage of qualified pilots due to a number of reasons.
Regina
-
Diocese seeks removal of heritage status for St. Matthew's Anglican Church in Regina
St. Matthew’s Anglican Church could become a community hub in the Heritage neighbourhood. However, its heritage designation status is standing in the way of any future development plans.
-
Saskatchewan landscape rooted in Regina Symphony Orchestra’s debut composition for students
The Regina Symphony Orchestra (RSO) kicked off its In Schools Live Performance program Thursday by performing a new concert designed for students.
-
Construction resumes on long-awaited east Regina condo building
Construction appears to have resumed on a condo project in east Regina after sitting in limbo for years.
Atlantic
-
Sandeson murder trial: Publication ban lifted on key evidence jury didn't hear
The case against a former Dalhousie University medical student accused of killing another student during a drug deal and dismembering his body is now in the hands of a jury. And with the jury sequestered, a publication ban has been lifted on key evidence the 12 men and women did not hear.
-
'She gets to just up and walk away': N.S. mass shooting victims' families on Lucki retirement
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki will work her last day as Canada’s top Mountie two weeks before the commission examining the worst mass shooting in Canadian history makes its recommendations public.
-
Crown acknowledges sentence of Moncton Mountie killer should be reduced
Crown prosecutors have formally acknowledged that the sentence for a New Brunswick man who fatally shot three Mounties must be amended so he can apply for parole after serving 25 years.
London
-
Waterford, Ont. death treated as homicide: Norfolk County OPP
Several days after the discovery of her body in a Waterford home, Norfolk County OPP have identified the deceased and announced they are treating the woman’s death as a homicide.
-
Reptilia snaps back, says it will open in spite of city council’s ruling
Entertainment company Reptilia says it will go ahead and open at Westmount Commons, in spite of a decision by London city council that slammed the door shut on the operation.
-
Shoreline communities building boom continues
The building boom in Port Elgin and Southampton continued to reach new heights in 2022.
Northern Ontario
-
Search for plane in distress in Timmins called off
A search for a plane in distress that began in Timmins on Thursday morning has been called off, officials say.
-
Two young people in custody, fake firearm seized following school lockdown in North Bay
The North Bay Police Service is currently responding to an incident at West Ferris Secondary School, police said Thursday.
-
Murder of Renee Sweeney in Sudbury sent shockwaves across the city
On a cold day just more than 25 years ago, a Laurentian University student was killed in a knife attack while working at an adult video store in the south end of Sudbury.
Kitchener
-
Police called to fight involving youths at Kitchener pizza shop
A fight involving several youths brought police officers to a shopping plaza in Kitchener around noon Thursday.
-
RCMP suspends search for object shot down over Lake Huron
The search for debris from an object shot down over Lake Huron has been suspended after several days of due to several factors including 'low probability of recovery,' according to RCMP.
-
'Very much an honour': K-W skaters return to national ice dancing championship
Four ice dancers from the Kitchener-Waterloo Skating Club are headed to the 2023 Novice Canadian Championships in Calgary, Alta.