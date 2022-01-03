B.C. schools begin phased return to class from winter break amid COVID-19 case surge

Christmas break should be over for students, but schools across British Columbia will remain mostly empty this week, as the province begins its phased return to class.

B.C.’s top doctor made the decision last week, in order to give schools more time to ramp up pandemic protocols, with case counts soaring over the holidays.

However, many teachers say that strategy alone will not be enough to combat the fast spreading Omicron variant.

The majority of school staff haven’t received their COVID-19 booster shots yet, and likely won’t before the rest of students return next week.

“My concern for teachers is that a lot of us are at you know, six-and-a-half, seven months (since getting a second COVID-19 shot), and there isn't going to be a ton of availability based on what I saw when I looked in the (vaccine) portal,” said David McCristall, a secondary school teacher.

The province has started sending invitations to 800,000 people who are at least six months past their second dose.

Most teachers and school support staff meet that criteria because they were given priority access to their first shots last spring.

But while some have been invited to book, the majority are still waiting.

“People who haven't been invited, including myself, you know are continually checking because people that are younger than us, people that you know are shorter time periods are getting their invites,” said Annie Ohana, a teacher at LA Matheson Secondary School.

There are many vaccine appointments available in Metro Vancouver, but most are for mid-to-late January.

Teachers are calling for pop-up clinics inside schools this week for educators and support staff, before all students return next Monday.

“We do think this would be a perfect time to make sure all teachers got their booster shots in this week while the planning is happening,” said Teri Mooring, president of the B.C. Teachers’ Federation.

Children of essential workers and students with special needs were invited to return to class Monday.

They’ll begin to see tougher pandemic protocols being enforced again, including staggered breaks and limits on extracurriculars and assemblies.