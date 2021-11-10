B.C.'s tourism sector pleads with Canada to drop PCR test requirement

Vancouver -

The requirement to present a negative PCR test isn’t just for Canadians returning home from vacation. It’s for all fully vaccinated foreign business and leisure travellers entering the country at both land and air borders.

“For a family of four who are travelling, That can add up to $800 or maybe $1,000 for families, which is really restrictive for coming to visit Canada,” said Bridgitte Anderson with the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade.

B.C.’s tourism sector is concerned travellers will decide the PCR test is too pricey and complicated, and will choose to visit other countries besides Canada.

“The added cost of a PCR test makes travel to Vancouver more expensive. That makes us less competitive with every destination competing for the fully vaccinated traveller,” said Karen Soyka with Destination Vancouver.

Not only could leisure and business travellers stay away because of the pricey test requirement, there’s fear event organizers looking to revive conventions and concerts that were cancelled during the pandemic will look elsewhere too.

“When they are looking at re-booking that business, for our destination, it just makes it a little more complicated. It makes it more difficult, and so it is just easier to go someplace else,” said Soyka.

If Canada switched to a rapid antigen test like the U.S. requires for air travellers, it would be cheaper and easier than PCR. But the tourism industry would prefer the testing requirement be dropped altogether, and quickly.

“This is an urgent decision that needs to be made by the federal government,” said Anderson. “Every week that goes on, we are losing business and leisure travellers in our region.”

If travellers choose other destinations or stay home altogether, that will delay the recovery for the industry hardest hit by the pandemic.

“As long as fully vaccinated foreign visitors continue to face unnecessary restrictions, this will continue to be the case and businesses will continue to suffer,” said Mike McLeod with the B.C.Hotel Association.

Claire Newell with Travel Best Bet fears some small businesses that rely on international travellers won’t survive the winter, adding “It doesn’t have to be this way.”

They all want Canada to drop the test, and open the door for fully vaccinated travellers. “For our economy and our city to thrive, we want to welcome the world again," Anderson added.