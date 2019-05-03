Towering more than 200 metres, Burnaby’s Two Gilmore Place will be the tallest building in the province when complete.

The 64-storey giant will have 600 homes and developer Onni Group promises prices will be competitive.

“This a big development and there are a lot of homes that we need to sell," said Nick Belmar, Onni's vice-president of sales.

Two Gilmore Place is the flagship skyscraper of three towers the company is building beside the Gilmore SkyTrain Station. The development includes a bowling alley, sky-lounge, swimming pool, hot tubs, steam rooms and fitness centre.

“The vision is to create a vibrant, engaging urban hub that’s outfitted with plazas, cafes and seating areas," said Belmar, who admitted new homes are not selling as fast as they were.

“What I can tell you is that there's a lot options out there for the prospective home owner to choose from. What we're telling people is to do your homework, shop and compare to make sure you're getting the best value for your dollar”.

Homes start at $539,000. The project is expected to be completed in 2025.