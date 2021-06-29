VANCOUVER -- British Columbia's record-breaking state of emergency is coming to an end this week, approximately 67 weeks after it was declared in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government confirmed the state of emergency will be lifted at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, paving the way for the province to lift its mask mandate and ease several other restrictions designed to limit the spread of the disease.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry credited widespread immunization across B.C. for the progress that's allowing officials to move into Step 3 of the government's restart plan on Thursday.

"We have seen a dramatic and sustained decline in new cases across the province," Henry said. "We are continuing our careful and gradual approach to bringing us back together."

The province's state of emergency was declared on March 18, 2020, and was renewed 34 times. It has granted the government extraordinary powers, including the ability to enforce the mandatory mask policy and the travel restrictions that were lifted earlier this month.

The somewhat controversial measure resulted in thousands of tickets being issued in the province.

At last count, provided when the state was renewed on June 22, there had been 2,269 tickets given out.

Hundreds of these tickets came with $2,300 fines for owners or organizers of events not permitted under the provincial health officer's order on gatherings.

Nearly 1,700 tickets for $230 were given to individuals alleged to have been breaking the Emergency Program Act orders, and another 100 tickets for $575 each were issued for those the province said promoted or attended a barred event.

Dozens more were issued for other alleged violations including contravention of food and liquor orders and failing to comply with travel restrictions.