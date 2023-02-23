B.C.'s Quest University shutting down operations amid ongoing financial difficulties

A private university in Squamish, B.C., is shutting down academic operations at the end of this term, citing ongoing financial difficulties.

A statement from Quest University, which opened its doors in 2007, announced the move Thursday saying it was the Board of Governors' only "responsible" decision.

"This action is being taken so the board and the executive can focus on restructuring finances and operations," it reads.

"The university will continue current operations through the spring and then undertake an evaluation as to when it may be able to resume future enrollments and full academic programming."

In the coming months, the statement said, students will be assisted with transferring to other institutions. Prospective students will have their application fees and enrollment deposits refunded.

Staff will be "advised in the coming days of the implications of these changes based on their individual circumstances," the statement continues.

The class of 2023 will graduate as scheduled in April.