VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s premier will answer questions about the province's ongoing pandemic response Wednesday afternoon.

Few details were given about Premier John Horgan's briefing, but he's expected to take questions from the media.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE @ 1:30 p.m.

Last week, Horgan extended the province's state of emergency for another 14 days. He also cautioned residents that while some restrictions were slowly lifting, B.C. was "far from out of the woods."

"COVID-19 is still here," he said last Wednesday.

"Although we have flattened the curve, although we have seen very encouraging numbers day by day in terms of new cases … we need to be mindful that it was the efforts of all British Columbians that got us into this position that we can slowly and steadily reopen our economy so that all of us can enjoy the benefits and wonders of British Columbia."

The premier's briefing comes a day after health officials announced just two new test-positive cases of COVID-19.

Watch an American Sign Language translation of the news conference on the provincial government's YouTube page.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.