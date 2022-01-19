B.C.'s police watchdog investigating death of man in custody

British Columbia's police watchdog is investigating whether the death of a man in custody was linked to police action.

RCMP say they notified the Independent Investigations Office of the death in Coquitlam.

They say officers arrested the man Monday after they were called to a residential building for a report of someone causing a disturbance.

They say the man was due to appear in court Tuesday but was found unresponsive during prisoner checks and could not be resuscitated by police, firefighters or paramedics.