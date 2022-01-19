B.C.'s police watchdog investigating death of man in custody

Investigators from B.C.'s Independent Investigations Office are seen in this file photo from the IIO. Investigators from B.C.'s Independent Investigations Office are seen in this file photo from the IIO.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

UPDATED

UPDATED | Canada's annual inflation rate highest since 1991

Statistics Canada says the annual pace of inflation climbed in December to its highest rate since 1991. The agency says the consumer price index in December was up 4.8 per cent compared with a year ago.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener