B.C.'s latest COVID-19 update coming as case average falls to 11-week low

Vancouver -

British Columbians will get another snapshot Thursday of how COVID-19 is spreading in the province as the case average continues to fall.

The latest update will come in a written statement in the afternoon and will not only include the number of infections recorded in the last 24 hours, but the latest deaths and outbreaks too.

On Wednesday, officials said 430 more people tested positive for the disease, which put the rolling seven-day case average to 507. That marked the lowest average in 11 weeks.

The ministry also announced six coronavirus-related deaths, leaving the province's seven-day average for COVID-19 fatalities unchanged at 7.86 per day.

The government could not provide an updated number of overall hospitalizations Wednesday, citing a "data error," but said there remained 137 infectious COVID-19 patients in intensive care.

The vast majority of those patients – 116, or 85 per cent – are unvaccinated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.