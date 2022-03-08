B.C.'s gender pay gap: Consultations to be held this spring to develop pay transparency legislation

The B.C. government is promising it will begin addressing the ongoing issue of wage disparity between men and women in the province.

Grace Lore, parliamentary secretary for gender equity, made the announcement in the legislature on International Women’s Day, and said consultations would begin this spring to help develop new “made in B.C.” pay transparency legislation.

“Transparency and accountability is a step to address the pay gap in B.C.,” she said. “A gap that is not just about gender, but is also racialized. It’s bigger for Indigenous women and girls, those living with disabilities, and newcomers.”

According to the government, B.C. is one of four provinces without either pay transparency or pay equity legislation, and has one of the largest gender pay gaps in the country, with women in the province making on average about 20 per cent less than men.

The province plans to undertake consultations with Indigenous groups, public and private-sector employers, business and union organizations, and employers who have already established pay transparency policies.

Also on Tuesday, the Liberal opposition critic for gender equity, accessibility, inclusion and sport Stephanie Cadieux re-introduced a private member’s bill calling for legislation that would require businesses of a prescribed size to report the pay gap between male and female employees performing the same jobs.

Cadieux said she has already brought the bill forward multiple times, which is modelled on existing legislation in the United Kingdom.

“This was the fifth time today, I believe,” she said. “The reality is one of the things that we just aren’t seeing any progress on in B.C. is pay equity. In B.C. the gender gap in pay is 18.6 per cent. That’s how much less women are paid than men for the same jobs, and so we need to do something.”

Cadieux said increasing transparency would encourage businesses to address the pay gap and provide support for female employees to negotiate equal wages.

In response to Lore’s announcement, which followed the re-introduction of Cadieux’s bill, Cadieux said it was a “good step,” and noted the government promised related legislation back in the 2020 provincial election campaign.

“I’m an eternal optimist, and so I want to be positive about this,” she said. “But the record of this government is to consult to death. A plan, to make a plan, to have a plan. And so, I am not overly optimistic that this timeline for legislation will be quick.”

So far, there is no specific timeline laid out for the consultations, or for the the development of the legislation.

This is a developing story. More to come.