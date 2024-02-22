B.C.'s finance minister previews budget – signalling more spending and a bigger deficit

B.C. Finance Minister Katrine Conroy helped volunteers prepare bags of fresh produce for those in need at a community centre in Victoria’s Fernwood neighbourhood Wednesday – the day before she tables a pre-election budget she pledges will help people across the province.

“Our budget is targeted to middle class, average British Columbians that are struggling to make ends meet right now,” said Conroy to reporters in the traditional pre-budget news conference.

That NDP shift to a middle class focus has been a theme leading into the budget, out of Tuesday’s throne speech.

Conroy said on Wednesday the deficit for the upcoming budget will grow and signalled more spending on services is coming.

When she was asked about a much-rumoured BC Hydro rebate, that might catch the eye of voters, she stuck to her talking points.

“We will continue to support people in this province, we will continue to invest in people, we will not be making cuts to services,” she said.

As for taxes, she said “now is not the time” to raise them or introduce new ones. Although, when it comes to a tax on property flipping, she strongly hinted one is coming.

The opposition BC United wants to see the NDP do one better -- remove or lower certain taxes.

“Bigger ticket items, like removing the provincial fuel tax. Property transfer tax for first time home buyers – adjusting that up to a million dollar threshold,” suggested BC United Shadow Finance Minister, Peter Milobar.

The BC Greens want to see spending to help address inequality – including on healthcare and transportation.

“There are many communities in this province where public transit simpy doesn’t not exist, is not accessible,” said Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau on Wednesday, calling for the province to address such inequities in Thursday’s budget.

Regarding the tradition of finance ministers sporting new shoes that reflect the theme of their budget, Conroy rejected the tradition for the second year running.

“(I’m) not a big shopper, so I only buy shoes when I need them,” she said.

“And these shoes are perfectly good, so I might put a coat of polish on them tonight,” she said with a wink.

On the other hand, Thursday's budget will involve spending, as the NDP shop for voters at the polls eight months from now.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates on Thursday's budget announcements.