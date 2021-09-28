B.C.'s 'electrification plan' to cost $260M over 5 years; 'scale of climate crisis is enormous,' premier says

VANCOUVER -

Details of a pricey plan to "electrify" the province were outlined in an announcement from B.C.'s premier and energy minister Tuesday.

John Horgan and Bruce Ralston hosted a news conference in Vancouver, during which they discussed the five-year plan with a $260-million price tag.

According to the province, BC Hydro will use that cash to transition away from fossil fuels including gasoline, diesel and natural gas, through what they called "the power of water."

If all goes according to plan, Horgan said, BC Hydro's plan will see a reduction of 900,000 tonnes per year of greenhouse gas emissions.

"That will take about 200,000 cars off the road," he said.

Echoing the premier's description of the plan as "ambitious," Ralston said the goals include reducing the number of vehicles on the road, as well as the number of homes relying on fossil fuel.

The province pledged to more than triple the number of fast-charging stations for electric vehicles by 2025, Ralston said. Homeowners will have access to new incentives, he said, which could amount to $3,000 in savings, depending on the upgrades they make.

There will also be incentives and programs geared toward businesses based in B.C.

"The scale of the climate crisis is enormous, and that requires more activity by government," Premier Horgan said.

"We need to make sure we are less reliant on fossil fuels. We need to make sure that we can shift away from a fossil fuel economy to a cleaner, greener economy powered by the water, powered by BC Hydro's clean electricity."

BC Hydro is a Crown corporation owned by the province of British Columbia.

Horgan said 98 per cent of B.C.'s electricity is generated by clean, renewable resources, and that the province is North America's "most aggressive" clean power producer.

Still, he said, three-quarters of the energy used in B.C. – from cars to heating – still depends on fossil fuels.