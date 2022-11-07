B.C.'s drug overdose deaths up 8% in September over previous year
The latest report on illicit drug toxicity deaths in British Columbia shows an eight per cent rise in fatalities this September compared to the same month last year.
Following a death toll of 169 in August, the BC Coroners Service reports 171 people died of illicit drug toxicity the next month. In September 2021,159 overdose deaths were reported.
This September’s numbers show a trend of rising death rates among people aged 19-39, as well as those 60 years and older. The Vancouver Coastal, Island and Northern health authorities also saw an increase of overdoses that month.
According to the report, there’s been a steady increase in drug toxicity deaths of people aged 50 plus over the past six years. Thirty eight per cent of overdoses this year have been among that demographic.
The report notes that “there is no indication that prescribed safe supply is contributing to illicit drug deaths.”
It also highlights data showing 6.8 people died per day following income assistance payment week, which is the same rate as in August. In contrast, regular days in September saw a rate of 5.4 daily deaths.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CUPE announces end to strike after Doug Ford offers to rescind education law
The union representing 55,000 education workers across Ontario will end their mass walkout on Tuesday after Premier Doug Ford offered to rescind the legislation that made the strike illegal.
'Just don't use the notwithstanding clause, proactively': Trudeau says after Ford calls out PM
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of being 'selective' when it comes to condemning provinces' use of the notwithstanding clause, and is warning against him engaging in constitutional talks with Canada's premiers.
WATCH LIVE | CSIS warned Emergencies Act would radicalize protesters and push them toward violence
The Canadian Security Intelligence Service warned cabinet ministers on Feb. 13 that invoking the Emergencies Act could push 'Freedom Convoy' protesters toward violence.
Judge rules Ford, Jones immune from testifying at Emergencies Act inquiry
A Federal Court judge has decided Ontario’s premier and a top minister will not have to testify at the Emergencies Act inquiry in Ottawa due to immunity provided to them by parliamentary privilege.
Hurricane watch: Subtropical storm eyes Florida, Bahamas
Subtropical Storm Nicole is now expected to become a hurricane over the Bahamas before hitting Florida's east coast on Wednesday, just well enough after polls close to avoid disrupting voting on Election Day, forecasters said.
Woman charged in Saskatoon nightclub death makes first court appearance
A woman charged in a homicide at a Saskatoon nightclub made her first court appearance on Monday.
Forfeiture of stolen Bitcoin would be second largest in U.S. Department of Justice history
The United States is seeking the forfeiture of more than US$1 billion in Bitcoin stolen from the Silk Road online marketplace, federal prosecutors in Manhattan said on Monday.
Canadian Armed Forces member dies during Iraq deployment
A member of the Canadian Armed Forces has died in Iraq in what the Department of National Defence describes as 'non-operational related circumstances.'
French cardinal says he abused 14-year-old girl 35 years ago
Cardinal Jean-Pierre Ricard, one of France's highest-ranking prelates of the Catholic Church, said Monday that he had abused a 14-year-old girl 35 years ago and is withdrawing from his religious duties.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Fisheries officials to investigate after another humpback whale found dead in B.C.
A federal marine mammal response team will travel to Haida Gwaii on Tuesday after another dead humpback whale was found off the coast of British Columbia.
-
'Somebody's loved one': Saanich police seek information on dead man
Saanich police are asking the public for help identifying a man who was found dead in the Swan Lake nature sanctuary last month.
-
Snowfall warning issued for Greater Victoria, eastern Vancouver Island
A snowfall warning is in effect for eastern Vancouver Island and the Greater Victoria region Monday as Environment Canada says approximately 10 centimetres could accumulate along the Malahat highway between Goldstream and Mill Bay, B.C.
Calgary
-
'He's not breathing': Trial begins for Calgary man accused in infant's death
A Calgary father has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his infant son.
-
Expect more flight cancellations and disruptions after weekend outage, WestJet says
Flight cancellations continued today after WestJet's system-wide outage on Sunday led to halted flights, long customer service wait times and other disruptions.
-
Empire Co. hit by IT problems affecting pharmacies at Sobeys and other grocery stores
Grocery stores across Canada owned by Nova Scotia-based Empire Co. Ltd., including the Sobeys chain, are experiencing computer problems that have made it difficult for some customers seeking prescriptions.
Edmonton
-
Baby with rare disease benefactor of Stony Plain fundraising auction
A Stony Plain woman is paying forward the generosity shown to her when her family was going through a difficult period.
-
'Long way to go': McDavid laser-focused on winning ahead of 500th NHL game
He's easily one of the most electric and productive players of his generation, but as Connor McDavid prepared to lace his skates for his 500th NHL regular-season game, it didn't take long for the conversation to become one about team success.
-
At least $500K of copper wire boosted from Alberta trucking yard: RCMP
Mounties northeast of Edmonton are looking for tips from the public after hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of copper was stolen in the summer.
Toronto
-
Ontario education workers return to the negotiating table: What happens next?
The Ontario government has 'blinked' and called off legislation that limits the ability of 55,000 education workers in the province to legally strike. Here's what happens next.
-
Ontario man playing lottery since he immigrated to Canada wins 'unbelievable' prize
An Ontario man who's been playing the lottery since he came to Canada over a decade ago has won millions in the Lotto 6/49 jackpot.
-
CUPE announces end to strike after Doug Ford offers to rescind education law
The union representing 55,000 education workers across Ontario will end their mass walkout on Tuesday after Premier Doug Ford offered to rescind the legislation that made the strike illegal.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Quebec Liberal leader Dominique Anglade stepping down
Dominique Anglade will step down after a tumultuous few years as leader of the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP). As of Dec. 1, she will resign as both party leader and as MNA the Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne riding.
-
Quebec's highest court begins hearing appeals on provincial secularism law
The Quebec government and civil liberties groups will begin presenting their arguments to the province's highest court Monday on the constitutionality of secularism law Bill 21.
-
Feds hold groundbreaking ceremony for Moderna's mRNA vaccine factory in Montreal area
The new mRNA vaccine factory being built near Montreal by Moderna will help ensure Canada's health security in the face of more pandemics that are expected in the coming decades, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday.
Winnipeg
-
Pedestrian killed in St. Boniface collision
A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle Sunday evening in St. Boniface.
-
Canadian Armed Forces member dies during Iraq deployment
A member of the Canadian Armed Forces has died in Iraq in what the Department of National Defence describes as 'non-operational related circumstances.'
-
Family feud leads to fight in Winkler: 3 hospitalized, 6 arrested
A feud between members of two families in Winkler hit a boiling point late last week, leading to a fight that put three people in hospital and several others behind bars.
Saskatoon
-
Woman charged in Saskatoon nightclub death makes first court appearance
A woman charged in a homicide at a Saskatoon nightclub made her first court appearance on Monday.
-
'Nobody is helping': Couple frustrated over experience at Royal University Hospital
A Meadow Lake couple is frustrated after their recent experience at Royal University Hospital.
-
Man died from exposure in Prince Albert, chief says
The Chief of Montreal Lake Cree Nation says a member of the First Nation died from exposure in Prince Albert over the weekend.
Regina
-
Court resumes for closing arguments in Dillon Whitehawk murder trial
The trial of Dillon Whitehawk resumes Monday following a six-week adjournment.
-
Snowfall warnings in effect across western Sask. following weekend storm
Snowfall warnings are in effect for parts of southwest and west-central Saskatchewan Monday morning.
-
Regina's Snow Angels community program looks for volunteers
Regina's Snow Angels program is looking for volunteers to help with snow removal, following a significant snowfall.
Atlantic
-
N.B. man's 2019 disappearance investigated as a homicide; map shows possible location of remains
The 2019 disappearance of a 25-year-old man in New Brunswick’s Carleton County is now being investigated as a homicide after police received new information about the case.
-
Empire Co. hit by IT problems affecting pharmacies at Sobeys and other grocery stores
Grocery stores across Canada owned by Nova Scotia-based Empire Co. Ltd., including the Sobeys chain, are experiencing computer problems that have made it difficult for some customers seeking prescriptions.
-
N.B. RCMP searching York County with helicopter for missing elderly hunter
The RCMP says an all-terrain vehicle believed to belong to an elderly man who went missing while hunting in McAdam, N.B., last month has been located in Dumfries Parish, N.B.
London
-
London school boards to resume in-person learning starting Tuesday
It will be business as usual for students in London, Ont. on Tuesday, as local school boards have announced a return to in-person learning following CUPE’s announcement that it was ending strike action in response to the Ford government offering to rescind Bill 28.
-
CUPE announces end to strike after Doug Ford offers to rescind education law
The union representing 55,000 education workers across Ontario will end their mass walkout on Tuesday after Premier Doug Ford offered to rescind the legislation that made the strike illegal.
-
LPS release photo of suspect in shooting investigation
London police have released a photo of a man they would like to speak to in relation to a shooting incident in the city last month. Officers continue to investigate after two men arrived at a hospital on Oct. 23 and were later linked to a downtown shooting incident.
Northern Ontario
-
CUPE announces end to strike after Doug Ford offers to rescind education law
The union representing 55,000 education workers across Ontario will end their mass walkout on Tuesday after Premier Doug Ford offered to rescind the legislation that made the strike illegal.
-
Victim identified in fatal Temiskaming Shores crash
A 53-year-old man from Temiskaming Shores was killed when the vehicle he was in crashed after leaving the road, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
Minnow Lake area fire deemed suspicious
Greater Sudbury Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell says a fire that started on the porch of a Minnow Lake home has been deemed suspicious.
Kitchener
-
Students returning to the classroom as CUPE strike ends
With the union representing 55,000 education workers across Ontario agreeing to end their mass walkout, a number of school boards are pivoting back to in-person learning.
-
CUPE announces end to strike after Doug Ford offers to rescind education law
The union representing 55,000 education workers across Ontario will end their mass walkout on Tuesday after Premier Doug Ford offered to rescind the legislation that made the strike illegal.
-
Two men shot in Kitchener: police
Two men were transported to hospital Sunday night after a shooting in Kitchener’s Mooregate Crescent and Hazelglen Drive area.