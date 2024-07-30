VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • B.C.'s Barkerville gold rush town set to reopen as wildfire-related evacuation alert lifted

    A historic B.C. gold rush town is set to reopen after it was forced to evacuate due to the threat of a nearby wildfire 13 days ago.

    The Barkerville Historic Town and Park posted on social media to say visitors will be allowed back starting the Friday of the B.C. Day weekend.

    A photo of a town official -- a cat named Bubba who patrols the streets in his role as the official rodent mitigation officer – was shared along with the announcement of the reopening, which came after an evacuation alert was rescinded Monday.

    "The alert has been lifted, and programming, stores, horses, and Bubba will once again enliven the streets of western North America's largest living history museum!" the Facebook post said.

    Everyone in the town was ordered to flee on July 20 due to the threat posed by the Antler Creek wildfire and there were concerns that the site's historic timber buildings could be destroyed.

    No structures were lost or damaged, however not everything will be reopening. Campgrounds, cottages and a guest house in the town will remain closed, while the St. George hotel on Main Street will be accepting reservations. Additionally, special programming set for August has been called off.

