B.C. First Nation offers reward for information in missing woman case

Mounties in Northern B.C. have set up a dedicated tip line as part of their ongoing investigation into the disappearance of an Indigenous woman two months ago.

Karen Tessier, a 57-year-old member of the Fort Nelson First Nation, was last seen in Fort Nelson on July 9. Five days later, her vehicle – a black Dodge Caravan – was found in a rural area outside of that community and the major crimes unit took over the case.

"Investigators believe that members of the public have information regarding her disappearance and have not yet come forward," the RCMP said in an appeal for information on July 17.

On Saturday, authorities announced that a tip line had been set up and once again urged anyone with information to come forward by calling 250-561-8888.

On Friday, the Fort Nelson First Nation posted to Facebook offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information that "leads to a verifiable and significant development in the case." Examples of the types of tips that could be eligible for the reward include information that confirms Tessier's whereabouts or information that "leads to the arrest of person(s) responsible for her disappearance."