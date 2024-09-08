VANCOUVER
    • Family of child found alone at Whistler Dairy Queen located: RCMP

    An RCMP vehicle can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP vehicle can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    The family of a child who was found unaccompanied at a Dairy Queen in Whistler, B.C., Saturday night has been identified, local Mounties say.

    In an update on the case around 11:45 a.m. Sunday, the Whistler RCMP said the boy and his family are being reunited shortly.

    “Thank you to the media and the public for their assistance,” police wrote.

    CTV News has removed a photo of the child and information about him to protect his identity, in line with RCMP standard practice when missing people are found.

