Family of child found alone at Whistler Dairy Queen located: RCMP

The family of a child who was found unaccompanied at a Dairy Queen in Whistler, B.C., Saturday night has been identified, local Mounties say.

In an update on the case around 11:45 a.m. Sunday, the Whistler RCMP said the boy and his family are being reunited shortly.

“Thank you to the media and the public for their assistance,” police wrote.

CTV News has removed a photo of the child and information about him to protect his identity, in line with RCMP standard practice when missing people are found.