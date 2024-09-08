Woman attacked by knife-wielding man while leaving work, Vancouver police say

A shopkeeper was attacked as she was leaving work in the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood Saturday night, Vancouver police say.

The department is commending three bystanders who intervened and prevented the woman from being seriously injured. The suspect was also arrested later that night.

Police say the 23-year-old victim was leaving work shortly before 9 p.m. when a man holding a knife grabbed her from behind.

“The suspect threatened to stab her, and as she called out for help, the suspect pulled her into a nearby lane,” a Sunday morning news release from the Vancouver Police Department reads.

A bystander, who police described as a 29-year-old man, heard the victim’s calls for help and flagged over two other men in a passing car. The three of them yelled at the suspect until he released the victim and fled the scene, according to police.

“Three total strangers acted bravely and decisively when a fellow citizen was in danger, and in doing so they stopped this violent crime in progress,” said VPD spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison in the release. “We are grateful to these three men for their quick thinking, and for the actions they took to help someone in need.”

One of the passersby called 911, and the VPD says more than 30 officers and police dogs were sent to the area.

Crime Watch volunteers with the VPD, who were patrolling near South Memorial Park at Ross Street and East 43rd Avenue, found the suspect in a car around 10:30 p.m.

The suspect was arrested, taken to jail, and remains in custody, police say. He is described as a 59-year-old “who frequents the area.”

Police did not describe the victim’s injuries, but say she was taken to hospital for treatment and is now recovering.