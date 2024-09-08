Mediation aimed at resolving Metro Vancouver accessible transit strike set to begin
Mediated negotiations between the union representing striking HandyDART transit workers in Metro Vancouver and their employer are set to begin today, six days into the stoppage.
About 600 employees of the door-to-door service for people unable to navigate the conventional transit system have been on strike since Tuesday, halting service with the exception of some essential medical trips.
The fight between the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1724 and employer Transdev Canada centres mostly around pay, with the union arguing its members don't make as much as others working similar roles elsewhere in Canada.
In a statement issued before the strike started, Transdev said its final offer, which was rejected by employees, represented a 19.2 per cent pay increase by January 2026.
Union local president Joe McCann has said low wages make it difficult to attract and retain employees.
A 2022 performance review of HandyDART says the service provided more than 960,000 trips that year
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2024.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bloc Quebecois ready to extract gains for Quebec in exchange for supporting Liberals
The Bloc Québécois says its ready to wheel and deal with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's party for support during confidence votes now that the Liberal government's confidence and supply agreement with the NDP has ended.
Over 200 firearms seized in Waterloo weapons investigation
According to police, during a traffic stop officers noticed firearms and ammunition inside the vehicle.
'It's morally wrong': A rural Alberta town reacts to homeless shelter closure
At the end of a side street in Slave Lake, Alta., Lynn Bowes looks at a grey job-site trailer with boarded-up windows and doors that once operated as her town's only homeless shelter.
Timeline: The rise and fall of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's political fortunes
In the wake of the NDP withdrawing its automatic support of the minority Liberal government, here is a timeline of key events charting the arc of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's fortunes in federal politics.
The controversial plan to turn a desert green
Ties van der Hoeven's ambitions are nothing if not grand. The Dutch engineer wants to transform a huge stretch of inhospitable desert into green, fertile land teeming with wildlife.
Military surplus store in Calgary, destination of celebrity shoppers, closing doors
Cher, Anthony Hopkins, Heath Ledger, Alec Baldwin and Tom Hardy are just a few of the celebrities John Cumming met while growing up in his family's military surplus store.
Trump threatens to jail adversaries in escalating rhetoric ahead of pivotal debate
With just days to go before his first and likely only debate against U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, former U.S. president Donald Trump posted a warning on his social media site threatening to jail those “involved in unscrupulous behavior” this election, which he said would be under intense scrutiny.
Mother of Georgia shooting suspect called school to warn of emergency, aunt says
The mother of the 14-year-old who has been charged with murder over the fatal shooting of four people at his Georgia high school called the school before the killings, warning staff of an 'extreme emergency' involving her son, a relative said.
Canadian drivers enjoying unusual low gas prices for time of year
Drivers across the country are keeping more money in their pockets after filling up a tank of gas.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C.'s Bennett, Ont.'s Hennessy named flag-bearers for Paralympic closing ceremonies in Paris
Swimmer Nicholas Bennett and para canoeist Brianna Hennessy have been named Canada's flag-bearers for Sunday's closing ceremonies of the Paralympic Games in Paris.
-
Woman attacked by knife-wielding man while leaving work, Vancouver police say
A shopkeeper was attacked as she was leaving work in the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood Saturday night, Vancouver police say.
-
Timeline: The rise and fall of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's political fortunes
In the wake of the NDP withdrawing its automatic support of the minority Liberal government, here is a timeline of key events charting the arc of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's fortunes in federal politics.
Kelowna
-
Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder 1 year after Smithers, B.C., shooting
Mounties in northwestern B.C. say they have arrested the suspect in a fatal shooting almost exactly a year after it occurred.
-
Charges laid in hit-and-run that killed Kelowna teen
A man has now been charged for his alleged role in a hit-and-run that killed a teenager in Kelowna, B.C., last fall.
-
Have you seen Lulu? Kelowna RCMP searching for stolen puppy
Mounties in Kelowna are appealing to the public for help reuniting a stolen puppy named Lulu with its owner.
Edmonton
-
'It's morally wrong': A rural Alberta town reacts to homeless shelter closure
At the end of a side street in Slave Lake, Alta., Lynn Bowes looks at a grey job-site trailer with boarded-up windows and doors that once operated as her town's only homeless shelter.
-
Heavy RCMP presence in Calling Lake due to weapons complaint
A heavy police presence could be seen in Calling Lake Sunday while Mounties investigated a weapons complaint.
-
Surging Elks lick Stamps 37-16 to escape West basement
The Edmonton Elks are finding a way to return to respectability in what initially looked like a lost season.
Calgary
-
Military surplus store in Calgary, destination of celebrity shoppers, closing doors
Cher, Anthony Hopkins, Heath Ledger, Alec Baldwin and Tom Hardy are just a few of the celebrities John Cumming met while growing up in his family's military surplus store.
-
Rob Miyashiro earns NDP nomination for Lethbridge-West
Rob Miyashiro was selected as the NDP candidate in Lethbridge-West Saturday to replace MLA Shannon Phillips.
-
AUPE stages three simultaneous rallies as members rally for better collective agreements
One of three rallies organized by the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE) took place at the Foothills Medical Centre on Saturday.
Lethbridge
-
Rob Miyashiro earns NDP nomination for Lethbridge-West
Rob Miyashiro was selected as the NDP candidate in Lethbridge-West Saturday to replace MLA Shannon Phillips.
-
Nicotine pouches scarce after federal ban restricts sales to pharmacy-only sales
It’s been just over a week since the federal government banned nicotine pouches from being sold anywhere other than a pharmacy.
-
City of Lethbridge releases more inclusive welcoming land acknowledgment
A more inclusive and welcoming land acknowledgment has been released by the City of Lethbridge.
Winnipeg
-
Wanted man arrested after improvised gun found during traffic stop
A 23-year-old Winnipeg man is facing charges after he was found in possession of a loaded zip gun during a traffic stop by police.
-
Winnipeg firefighters battle 2 overnight blazes
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews were called to two fires early Sunday morning in the city’s William Whyte and St. John’s neighbourhoods.
-
New basketball court unveiled in Winnipeg’s Waverley neighbourhood
Those living in the city’s Waverley area will have a chance to shoot some hoops at a new outdoor basketball court at Bridgwater Park.
Regina
-
Regina fire crews report no injuries after apartment fire
An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a residential apartment building in Regina’s Rosemont-Mount Royal neighbourhood.
-
Mural showcasing diversity and youth unveiled in North Central community
The North Central Community Association has partnered with the Rainbow Youth Centre on a new mural in the heart of North Central.
-
'Sacredness': Medicine wheel in healing garden dedicated to local elder
A local elder was honoured at Westminster United Church on Saturday by having a medicine wheel dedicated to her.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Public Schools offers counselling support after student set on fire at high school
In the wake of the tragic incident of setting a student on fire at Evan Hardy Collegiate, Saskatoon Public Schools announced that it is providing counselling services to students and staff affected by the event.
-
Winnipeg Blue Bombers down Saskatchewan Roughriders 26-21
The victory moved the Bombers into top spot in the CFL's West Division, while the Roughriders remain in third after failing to win for a seventh straight outing.
-
'Its a signature event': Broadway street fair returns to Saskatoon
Broadway avenue was alive with the bustle of Saskatoon residents enjoying their weekend. The street was closed off and turned into a pedestrian walkway for a massive street festival that saw thousands of participants.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 1 person killed, 2 others injured in Brampton collision
One person has died following a head-on crash in Brampton late Sunday morning.
-
Toronto police locate missing 11-year-old girl
Toronto police say they have now located a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen in North York late Saturday afternoon.
-
Texts, social media a 'minefield' for people going through divorce: lawyer
When Sarah Boulby tells clients going through a divorce or locked in a custody battle that their texts and social media posts might be put under a microscope, she usually gets one of two responses.
Montreal
-
Teachers say immigrants not to blame as Quebec links teacher shortage to newcomers
As Quebec politicians continue to point to immigration -- a common justification for the province's ills -- as the main culprit for the province's teacher shortage, education experts say newcomers are not the underlying cause of the widespread teacher shortages.
-
Oka residents preparing checkpoint operations to stop illegal dumping in Kanesatake
Residents in Oka, Que. are preparing to take matters into their own hands to try to prvent the illegal dumping of contaminated material in the Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community of Kanesatake.
-
Making Mont-Royal Avenue a year-round pedestrian-only street a long way off
Mont Royal Avenue is one of Montreal's most popular pedestrian-only streets during the summer, but cars have returned this week. Some want the street to remain without cars all year round.
Ottawa
-
WATCH AT 6 P.M.
WATCH AT 6 P.M. Here's how you can watch CTV News at Six on Sundays during the NFL season
With CTV broadcasting NFL football games on Sundays this season, CTV News at Six with Austin Lee will be broadcasting live on our website and the CTV News App.
-
2 people extricated, 2 cats saved following vehicle rollover on Highway 417 in Ottawa
Ottawa Fire Services says two people have been extricated and two cats have been brought to safety following a vehicle rollover on Highway 417 in Ottawa Sunday morning.
-
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe defends his 'Fairness for Ottawa' campaign
Ottawa Mayor's "Fairness for Ottawa" campaign continues, as the city seeks more funding from all levels of government.
Atlantic
-
Residents of new affordable housing in Dartmouth begin moving in
The first residents of the 32 new affordable homes for women and their children in Dartmouth, N.S., have moved in, with more to follow in the coming weeks.
-
37-year-old woman dies following collision in Allardville: N.B. RCMP
A 37-year-old woman from Bathurst, N.B., has died following a two-vehicle collision in Allardville, N.B.
-
Children’s books unveiled in Whitney Pier as part of N.S. Polish Heritage Month
Bookstores often come with a table full of recommended reads, and it was no different at St. Mary's Polish Parish in Whitney Pier, N.S., on Sunday.
London
-
‘Not checking out yet’: Woman with incurable cancer vows to keep fighting
Heather Appleton just renewed her passport for another ten years. “I’m not checking out yet,” said Appleton, 61, who has the incurable cancer, Multiple Myeloma.
-
Pedestrian dragged by vehicle
Owen Sound police are searching for witnesses after a pedestrian was dragged by a vehicle.
-
Arrests made in Sarnia break and enter investigation
Sarnia police officers have arrested two suspects after a break and enter investigation.
Kitchener
-
Over 200 firearms seized in Waterloo weapons investigation
According to police, during a traffic stop officers noticed firearms and ammunition inside the vehicle.
-
Grieving mother planning peaceful protest at Rockwood OPP station
Faye Dzikewich continues to fight for answers for her 36-year-old son, who died after spending the night in an Ontario Provincial Police cell in Rockwood, Ont.
-
3 taken to hospital, 1 suffers life-threatening injuries following serious collision in Hagersville
One person was airlifted to hospital by Air Ornge with life-threatening injuries. Two other people were transported by ambulance with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Northern Ontario
-
Over 200 firearms seized in Waterloo weapons investigation
According to police, during a traffic stop officers noticed firearms and ammunition inside the vehicle.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Snow has returned to northeastern Ont.
As fall quickly approaches, leaves have begun to change colours and temperatures have started to dip in northeastern Ontario – perhaps starting to bring unwelcome wintry weather.
-
Canadian drivers enjoying unusual low gas prices for time of year
Drivers across the country are keeping more money in their pockets after filling up a tank of gas.
N.L.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
-
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.