VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Mediation aimed at resolving Metro Vancouver accessible transit strike set to begin

    HandyDART transit system vehicles are seen parked at a yard in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, September 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck HandyDART transit system vehicles are seen parked at a yard in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, September 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Share

    Mediated negotiations between the union representing striking HandyDART transit workers in Metro Vancouver and their employer are set to begin today, six days into the stoppage.

    About 600 employees of the door-to-door service for people unable to navigate the conventional transit system have been on strike since Tuesday, halting service with the exception of some essential medical trips.

    The fight between the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1724 and employer Transdev Canada centres mostly around pay, with the union arguing its members don't make as much as others working similar roles elsewhere in Canada.

    In a statement issued before the strike started, Transdev said its final offer, which was rejected by employees, represented a 19.2 per cent pay increase by January 2026.

    Union local president Joe McCann has said low wages make it difficult to attract and retain employees.

    A 2022 performance review of HandyDART says the service provided more than 960,000 trips that year

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2024. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    The controversial plan to turn a desert green

    Ties van der Hoeven's ambitions are nothing if not grand. The Dutch engineer wants to transform a huge stretch of inhospitable desert into green, fertile land teeming with wildlife.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News