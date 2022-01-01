B.C.'s 5-day paid sick leave program for workers is now in effect

Most workers in B.C. are now entitled to a minimum number of paid sick days each year as the province's new program comes into effect.

The program officially began Jan. 1 and ensures workers who have been with an organization for at least 90 days gets a minimum of five paid days off per year if they're sick. The requirement is in place for all workers – including part-time employees – covered under the Employment Standards Act.

"Until now, about half of B.C. workers have been unable to stay home when sick without losing wages," said Minister of Labour Harry Bains in a news release.

"Many of those are lower-paid workers who can least afford to lose the money and, as a result, end up going to work sick. Paid sick leave is the right thing to do, and it is now in British Columbia permanently."

In May, B.C. announced a temporary COVID-19 sick pay program, offering workers three days of paid leave for circumstances related to the coronavirus. Businesses had access to a provincial fund to offset costs. When that was implemented, officials said this would pave the way for a permanent program.

British Columbians and industry members were then asked to give feedback on the program, including whether the permanent one should be three, five or 10 days. In the end, the province picked the five-day option.

The cost of the paid time off will be covered by employers, which the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade previously said could impact small- and medium-sized businesses.

"It will be challenging for many small businesses, who have not budgeted for this cost, and are also dealing with the impacts of the floods, associated supply chain challenges, labour shortages, and inflationary pressures," president and CEO Bridgitte Anderson said in a news release when the plan's details were announced.

"The compounding issues impacting businesses in Greater Vancouver will increase costs and put upward pressure on prices. Many small businesses in sectors hit hard by the pandemic will likely feel the impact most."

The province said in a recent update that "experiences in other jurisdictions that have mandated paid sick leave have shown cost increases for most companies were less than expected," citing "increased productivity and retention of trained staff" as some potential benefits for employers.

"Paid sick leave is good for workers, good for employers and good for our economy," Bains said.

"This is a significant milestone for our province, and I’m proud that we are supporting workers and employers in this important way. It’s a win-win for everyone."