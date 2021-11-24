Details announced on B.C.'s paid sick leave program coming into effect next year

A server clears a table on a patio at a restaurant, in Vancouver, on Friday, April 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck A server clears a table on a patio at a restaurant, in Vancouver, on Friday, April 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Top Stories