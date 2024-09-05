B.C. residents can still get COVID shots until arrival of updated vaccines: province

British Columbia says its current supply of COVID-19 vaccines will remain available until new formulations are approved, unlike other provinces that say they're following instructions from the Public Health Agency of Canada to remove and destroy existing doses.

A spokesman for the provincial health officer says B.C. residents are encouraged to wait for the updated COVID vaccines if possible, but people can still get last season's shots if they need them.

Officials in Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Quebec say they are following a federal directive to dispose of vaccine stocks that target the XBB.1.5 variant, since updated formulations are expected this fall.

But a spokesperson for PHAC and Health Canada says that "transition plan" gives each province and territory the "flexibility" to ensure people can still access current shots until new ones are approved.

A provincial spokesperson in Manitoba says unused doses of the XBB.1.5 vaccine are no longer available in that province, but patients can still request one and be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Health Canada says it's reviewing updated vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax on "an expedited basis," and expects to authorize them this fall if they meet safety and efficacy standards.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2024.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.