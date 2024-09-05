VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • B.C. residents can still get COVID shots until arrival of updated vaccines: province

    British Columbia will not be withdrawing its COVID-19 vaccines until new ones are approved, despite the Public Health Agency of Canada instructing provinces to destroy doses. Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. (Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press) British Columbia will not be withdrawing its COVID-19 vaccines until new ones are approved, despite the Public Health Agency of Canada instructing provinces to destroy doses. Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. (Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    British Columbia says its current supply of COVID-19 vaccines will remain available until new formulations are approved, unlike other provinces that say they're following instructions from the Public Health Agency of Canada to remove and destroy existing doses.

    A spokesman for the provincial health officer says B.C. residents are encouraged to wait for the updated COVID vaccines if possible, but people can still get last season's shots if they need them.

    Officials in Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Quebec say they are following a federal directive to dispose of vaccine stocks that target the XBB.1.5 variant, since updated formulations are expected this fall.

    But a spokesperson for PHAC and Health Canada says that "transition plan" gives each province and territory the "flexibility" to ensure people can still access current shots until new ones are approved.

    A provincial spokesperson in Manitoba says unused doses of the XBB.1.5 vaccine are no longer available in that province, but patients can still request one and be considered on a case-by-case basis.

    Health Canada says it's reviewing updated vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax on "an expedited basis," and expects to authorize them this fall if they meet safety and efficacy standards.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2024.

    Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News